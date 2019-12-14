A Faribault snowmobiler is in the Rice County jail after he reportedly struck a pedestrian walking on Cannon Lake Friday evening.
The snowmobile driver, 20-year-old Dennis D. Krenz, was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and underage drinking and driving.
The pedestrian, Coy Allen Kreger, 23, of Faribault, was critically injured, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office.
Kreger suffered significant injuries and appeared to be in critical condition. He was loaded onto a rescue sled and taken to the public access by Faribault Fire Department personnel. He was transferred by North Memorial Ambulance to District One Hospital for evaluation, then transferred by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Krenz was also transported to District One Hospital for treatment. He was later arrested and taken to the county jail.
Kreger remains in critical condition at HCMC.
The crash is being investigated by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.