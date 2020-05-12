According to a recent survey, Faribault Public Schools teachers and staff are one of the district's strengths, while student discipline remains a top concern.
This feedback and other comments from the community survey, which the district re-released from April 22 through May 7, will play a crucial role in the development of the Faribault school district’s strategic planning process.
Big River Group, the district’s hired strategic planning service, initially released the survey to three separate groups — employees, students and community members — in March. Desiring a more robust response from the community, the School Board approved an extension of the survey after schools closed in response to COVID-19. Community responses increased from seven to 24 the second time around.
Bruce Miles, the district’s strategic plan advisor, presented the updated results during the Faribault School Board’s virtual meeting Monday. Miles said participants were “very appropriate in their responses” and didn’t place blame on anyone for the issues they listed. In compiling the results, he said there was no "trending feedback" from the three groups.
"An overwhelming majority of the answers were just boots on the ground," said Miles. " … People were pretty operational in their answers."
Across the three surveyed groups, teachers and staff were listed under the bracket of “things working well within the district.” All three groups recognize that Faribault teachers and staff put students’ learning as “a top priority.” Employees in particular highlighted the positive culture between teachers and staff members as well as the communication between these groups. In addition, employees included the administrative team and literacy coaches as strong contributors to the districts’ success.
Both community members and students included safety as a positive feature in the district, in the sense that safety measures are being addressed and taken seriously at each building. Students and community members also felt the methods the staff uses to communicate with the public work well, but community members acknowledged that the district could improve its communication with the public overall. From the employees’ angle, communication within the school buildings fit under the category of “things that need more attention or need to be improved.” That includes the administration's communication with staff and teachers.
Without prompting, the three surveyed groups all acknowledged student discipline as a factor that deserves more attention. Students themselves expressed in the survey that lack of respect for teachers threatens the learning of students who want to learn. Employees acknowledged aggressive and inappropriate behavior from students as a problem as well, and identified two contributing factors as a lack of clear expectations and consequences.
Equity is another topic all three groups addressed in the survey results. From the community standpoint, the district could improve with more diversity training and understanding of diverse cultures. Students also acknowledged a need for more opportunities and resources for minority students. For employees, equity among Faribault Public School buildings’ policies and procedures is another concern.
Before compiling all the data and working with the School Board to form a clear vision, mission statement and goals, Miles will obtain more community feedback via an online portal. Big River Group will meet with community members during sessions at 1 p.m. May 18 and 7 p.m. May 19 via the portal. This will give community members a chance to discuss what’s working well and what needs work within the district.