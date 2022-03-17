Farms are traditionally passed down from generation to generation with the hopes of keeping the farming tradition alive for years to come.
Those without children to, or those with children uninterested in taking the farm over can be left looking for help, much like Lynne Reeck of Singing Hills Dairy in Nerstrand.
Renewing the Countryside and the support of the community came to her rescue.
Twin Cities-based Renewing the Countryside supports rural communities, farmers, artists, entrepreneurs, educators, activists and other people who are renewing the countryside through various projects, according to its website,
Reeck previously worked alongside Jan Joannides, executive director of Renewing The Countryside, for some time. When she decided that she was going to start transitioning her farm, Reeck reached out to Joannides for assistance.
When they first began their discussions, Reeck was not in a hurry to get off the farm. As time went on, that changed for Reeck, and Joannides said they looked at a variety of different options to find a farmer who was a good match. One task Reeck had to do was decide whether she was looking to transfer the land to a beginning farmer or a more diversified farmer.
Then they talked with someone from American Farmland Trust, who proposed an idea that would enable Reeck to leave farming this year, before a new farmer was on the land.
A fundraiser by renewing the Countryside, American Farmland Trust, and others is raising $150,000 that will be used to establish the farmland easement on the land. Joannides said the easement ensures the land will stay in small-scale farming in the future.
American Farmland Trust will pay Reeck market value for Singing Hills, which was determined in the same way all real estate is assessed — through independent appraisers. Reeck will use the funds to pay off debts.
Though the public nature of the financing and fundraising has not been a comfortable fit for Reeck, she said it might be an indication that a more comprehensive and on-going conversation about the financial realities in America is needed.
“Maybe fundraising can be a first step for a more in-depth discussion about equity, inclusion and farm debt amongst policy makers, eaters, and aspiring as well as retiring farmers everywhere,” Reeck said.
Finding the right match
Renewing the Countryside sought help fromother organizations in the state that work with farmers looking to lease land, or for more permanent options to find the right match for Singing Hills. Joannides said they held an open house at Singing Hills, and invited potential candidates to visit the farm.
Renewing the Countryside chose the Lor family as the new owners of Singing Hills Dairy. The plan is for the Lors to purchase the farm later this spring.
Mai Lor said her parents, Bao Xiong and Kue Lor, have farmed since they were children. They started as hobby farmers and now farm for a living, selling produce at local farmers markets around the Twin Cities.
When they received word they were selected to farm the land of Singing Hills, Lor said her whole family was excited.
“We have been looking for a permanent piece of land forever, ever since we came to the United States. And the soil down south is so good, we loved it,” Lor said. “We couldn’t find any piece of land we liked because of the quality, the size, and also was not for the right price.”
The Lors came to the United States from Laos, a landlocked country of northeast-central mainland Southeast Asia. Now that they have a permanent piece of land instead of renting pieces of land around the Twin Cities, Lor said they can grow perennial plants and plant more apple trees. Plans are also in store to add onto their current livestock, which consists of chickens, ducks, pigeons and quals, and add goats and possibly a few cows. They also hope to start a greenhouse and grow other fruits like pears.
The community fundraiser was beneficial in raising funds, but Joannides said it also showed the community stepping forward in support of Reeck transitioning out, and welcoming the Lors to be part of the community.
”That community aspect is really important,” Joannides said. “Part of having more farm families in the area means more, stronger rural farming families to keep those businesses and farms really involved in the community.”
For those in situations where they feel there is only one option, Joannides encourages them to explore infinitive options.
”That’s where there’s a lot of opportunity,” Joannides said. “So often people only see what’s right in front of them. That’s what limits possibilities.”
Lor said she takes pride in knowing the farm can be passed down to the next generation and kept as farmland due to the easement.
“We are planning to hold onto the farm long term. At least long enough for my kids to take it over,” Lor said. “My goal is to continue that tradition. Farming creates great skills to have and a lot of people have lost touch with it.”