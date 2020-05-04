With all events canceled or postponed at least through the end of May, the Rice County Fairgrounds is unusually quiet for this time of year — but that’s about to change this weekend, with several beloved local food trucks about to make their way to the fairgrounds.
With public events all but prohibited, local small businesses have been hit harder than the local concessions industry. In a normal year, food trucks would see their business ramp up as we enter the summer months. But this is hardly a normal year
Seeing local concessioners struggle to weather the unprecedented economic storm, and locals in need of a fix of their favorite fair foods, Fair Manager John Dvorak decided to do something to help both and help families celebrate Mother’s Day without having to cook.
Food will be available to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. No seating is available on site and customers are asked to follow strict social distancing protocol while ordering. Vendors will be spaced out to help people stay well away from each other.
All vendors are locally owned and annual staples of the fair, but will offer a variety of food to suit nearly any palate. They are Schroeder’s Concessions, El Rey de Taco, Grandma’s Lunch Wagon, Delicious Potatoes and Uncle B’s BBQ.
Several vendors have prepared special menus for the occasion. Uncle B’s, for example, will branch out beyond its traditional BBQ-centric menu to offer a surf and turf special, with a tri-tip steak, shrimp, a vegetable, cheesy potatoes and dessert for $20.
The truck’s famous ribs will still be available, either as part of a meal or by themselves, either by the whole rack or half-rack. However, unlike the other vendors, Uncle B’s will only be at the Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Uncle B’s owner Brian Freed has been in business for seven years. Freed has built up a heavily local clientele, regularly serving food alongside breweries, distilleries and other businesses around the region.
Freed said that he has been able to retain some of that business by offering to go meals. Still, he acknowledged that business has seen a significant decline since the pandemic began to make waves in March.
“Please, come on out and visit and support the small business owners like food truck owners,” he said. We’re not as busy as we have been in the past due COVID, but we’re dealing with it the best we can.”
In comparison to Uncle B’s, Schroder Concessions has a business model that has traditionally been much more reliant on fairs and other big events. Faribault-based and family owned, Schroder has been a staple at the fair for more than 50 years.
Owner Brad Schroder said that he’s looking forward to bringing corn dogs and cheese curds back to the fairgrounds. He’ll be working the weekend alongside his granddaughters, who are the fourth generation to work the family business.
Schroder said that traditionally, the stand does 35-40 fairs and major events throughout Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin before wrapping up the year by traveling to the east coast for the Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts.
Typically, Schroder would already have begun its packed yearly events schedule, attending fairs nearly every weekend. Unable to do that this year, Schroeder said he’s grateful that the Fair Board has given them this opportunity to serve a hometown crowd.
While the county Fair Board hasn’t made a final decision about the Rice County Fair, what this year’s fair will look like, if happens at all, is unclear. Should public health conditions permit, Dvorak has floated the idea of a pared down fair for this year given economic conditions.