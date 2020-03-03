A Faribault High School student walking in a school parking lot was injured shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson, the 15-year-old female was struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year old male. FHS administrators and police, including School Resource Officer D.J. Skluzacek, arrived at the scene quickly, according to information from the school district.
The male driver reportedly told officers he was entering the lot and was blinded by the morning sun.
The female, who reportedly suffered a minor leg injury, was taken by ambulance to receive additional medical treatment.
"Student safety is our top priority and we will continue to remind our students and families to drive cautiously while in school zones and on school property," said the district's release.
Pederson reminds drivers to be particularly cautious in parking lots where people and vehicles can seemingly come out of nowhere. He recommends drivers and pedestrians make eye contact with one another to help ensure there's good communication between them.
"You just never know what might pop up in a parking lot," he said.