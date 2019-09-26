Faribault’s Complete Count Committee met on Wednesday evening to discuss community outreach strategies in advance of the 2020 census. With millions in federal funding in the balance, along with representation in Congress and the state legislature, the stakes are high for Minnesota in this upcoming census.
With that in mind, Gov. Tim Walz kicked off a yearlong outreach campaign on April 1 with the goal of ensuring that every person in the state of Minnesota is counted. Across the state, Complete Count Committees have been formed with business, civic and nonprofit leaders to support the Census.
Minnesotans have traditionally had high census participation rates. In 2010, an estimated 81% of Minnesotans participated in the census, which ranked second out of the 50 states, trailing only Wisconsin.
Thanks to the high participation rate, Minnesota was able to keep eight congressional seats, but just barely. Had the state counted just 9,000 fewer people, Minnesota would have been left with its smallest Congressional delegation in more than a century. This year, Minnesota is once again at risk of losing a Congressional seat.
In addition to losing a Congressional seat, participation in the census is tied to federal aid money. Each person not counted in the census could cost the state as much as $28,000 in lost aid from the federal government over a decade. That means state and local governments will have less to spend on health care, education, roads, emergency services and social programs.
Here in Faribault, the Complete Count Committee chaired by Councilor Elizabeth Cap discussed strategies to reach out to traditionally undercounted communities, especially students, renters and recent immigrants. About 13% of Faribault residents were born in a foreign country, one of the highest shares of any city in greater Minnesota, and the city has a significant number of renters.
The Faribault Complete Count Committee had a presence at the Night to Unite/National Night Out event last month and at the Rice County Fair in July. The group plans on attending at least one event each month, and wants to advertise with signs around town in English, Spanish and Somali. They hope to secure a $750 grant from the Minneapolis Foundation to complete additional outreach tasks.
The Complete Count Committee plans to attend the 14th annual International Festival, a two-day pop-up market which will be held Oct. 18 and 19 at the Faribo West Mall. The event is hosted by the Faribault Diversity Coalition, an organization with which members of the Complete Count Committee want to build close ties.
In advance of the official 2020 Census Day on April 1, census forms will be distributed electronically or via paper between March 12 and 20. Several reminder postcards will be sent to those who have not yet filled out their census over the following six weeks.
Beginning in late April, Census takers will go door-to-door to collect census information for residents who did respond to the voluntary request to complete the census. Heather Slechta, an assistant to the city administrator who sits on the Complete Count Committee, said the Census Bureau is already accepting applications for census taker positions in the area.
Census takers will be off the doors by August, with state population totals and Congressional Apportionment transmitted to the president by the end of the year as required by law. Additional data will be released in spring of 2021.
{span}According to Census Bureau estimates from July 1, 2018, the state has grown roughly 6% since 2010. {/span}Most population growth has occurred in the Twin Cities metro area, with modest gains in outstate Minnesota. Rice County’s population has grown by around 4%.
Keeping up
Minnesota’s growth rate has been higher than many other Midwestern states, keeping Minnesota competitive in the race to retain its eighth congressional seat. But states like Florida and Texas have seen much faster growth rates.
That’s because population growth in recent years has been driven largely by the Latino community. According to Census Bureau data, Latinos accounted for 52% of America’s population growth from 2008 to 2018.
The Latino community has not only grown, it’s also become more diverse. Mexicans make up about 62% of America’s Latino community but that share is down slightly from a high of 66% in 2008. The Mexican community grew by about 15% from 2010 to 2017, just shy of the overall Latino growth rate of 16%.
Other Latino communities have increased a higher rate, including Guatemalans and Dominicans. No Latino group has grown faster than the Venezuelan community, which essentially doubled from 2010 to 2017 and has grown dramatically since.
Worldwide, more than 4 million Venezuelans have fled amidst an extreme economic political crisis and horrific crimes against humanity committed by the regime of Nicolás Maduro, as documented by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Organization of American States has projected that the number of Venezuelan refugees will double by the end of 2020.