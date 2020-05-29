In an attempt to help small businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and governor’s executive orders, Faribault’s City Council has moved to temporarily relax some restrictions.
Enacted by the council at its Tuesday meeting, the measure is tentatively scheduled to run through the end of the year, but could be extended or cut short depending on public health and economic conditions. It shifts broad authority to City Administrator Tim Murray to consider and approve or deny requests to relax or waive regulations without council action. Councilors would be notified of any actions taken under the new ordinance.
Among the forms of “regulatory flexibility” named in the ordinance are allowing the expansion of the licensed premises of businesses holding on-site liquor licenses and allowing expansion of overall business operations, including use of adjacent city-owned property when appropriate.
Requests must also be in accordance with all applicable federal, state and local regulations. “Regulatory flexibility” could be revoked if the administrator determines that the recipient violated the terms of the agreement or acted in a manner detrimental to public safety.
The measure is particularly focused on providing a much needed boost for area bars and restaurants. Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that such establishments will be able to open next week, but only for outdoor dining, came as a shock to many in the industry.
At its work session on May 19, one day before Walz made his latest announcement, the council discussed the possibility of expanding outdoor seating into adjacent city properties, including parking lots or sidewalks. Unlike cities like Red Wing, where ample sidewalk space could accommodate both pedestrians and diners, downtown Faribault has relatively narrow sidewalks. City planners made that tradeoff in order to secure extra space for parking.
As a result, councilors discussed creating extra space for outdoor seating by routing the sidewalk space out into parking spaces. In order to comply with accessibility laws, a raised platform would need to be constructed in the former parking area.
In some cities the sidewalk is routed around the dining area, but Mayor Kevin Voracek said he’d prefer to keep the sidewalk in its traditional place. Voracek said he believes that would make downtown easier to navigate, especially for Faribault’s sizeable blind and deaf population.
Murray noted that maintaining a compact and contiguous area is required under state law. He said that he would review all proposals and work with business owners when necessary to achieve such a layout, and minimize potential liability for both the city and business.
Building such a platform is one of several potential costly aspects of moving a traditionally indoor restaurant’s operation outdoors. To help cover those costs, staff for Faribault’s Economic Development Authority have proposed a new program.
The program, reviewed at a special EDA meeting Friday morning, will extend up to $1,500 in funds to help individual businesses pay expenses associated with re-opening. A similar program enacted at the county level has been overwhelmed with requests.
At last week’s EDA meeting, some EDA members pushed for the immediate creation of such a program. Staff were more hesitant, saying they wanted to see how much funding the city might be able to access through the federal CARES Act before starting their own program.
While the city still hasn’t been able to get that information, Community Development Coordinator Samantha Markman said that the massive demand for the county’s program shows that immediate action is needed to help vulnerable businesses.