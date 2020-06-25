For some students, achieving success isn’t only about learning the material they’re given in school — sometimes what they need, more than anything, is someone to root for them.
To provide extra support to students who may encounter barriers to success — whether it’s academic, social or emotional — Faribault High School will implement a new intervention program for 2020-21. The vision for the program came about through a community-wide collaboration, and the School Board approved the FHS administration team’s plans during Monday’s virtual meeting.
The program the district has envisioned involves “housing” Northfield Healthy Community Initiative employees at FHS to offer support to students who are at risk of not graduating. Two RISE (Realizing Individual Student Excellence) coordinators and two AmeriCorps Promise Fellows will meet directly with at-risk students identified by the high school administration and those students’ parents or guardians to provide support in various areas and connect families to local youth resources.
The Faribault schools has secured grant funding from a number of sources and combined that funding with contributions from Northfield HCI, HealthFinders and Carlton College to implement the program.
FHS Assistant Principal Shawn Peck said the move from the six- to seven-period day in September will make this program achievable this year. Following the success of the mentor/mentee program, Check and Connect, which FHS introduced last year, Peck said one downfall of the powerful interactions between students and mentors was the weekly check-ins weren’t enough. With the new program, time with the Northfield HCI members will be built into students’ schedules.
Operating outside existing support programs like Ninth Grade Academy, the new intervention program at FHS would support students who have may have already gotten off track. While ninth-graders receive intensive support through Ninth Grade Academy, AVID or Falcon seminars every other day, Northfield HCI staff would work specifically with sophomores, juniors and seniors.
“We would start with juniors and seniors who are either at risk of falling off track to graduate in an attempt to get them across the finish line,” said Peck.
iPads galore
Elementary teachers requested it, elementary students wrote persuasive speeches about it and the district heard them loud and clear. On Monday, the School Board approved the decision to implement one-to-one iPads for K-5 students.
Tthe district received about $8,000 from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) program, district technology coordinator Maria Hanson determined the district could use $288,600 to purchase 700 iPads, three-year Apple care warranties, cases and necessary licenses .The Government’s Emergency Education Fund Relief and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund are the two main funding sources the district would use, both authorized by the CARES Act.
Through this purchase, the district will also allocate devices to local charter and private schools. The district will redistribute its current iPads starting in 2020-21 along with the new, additional inventory.
In addition to providing an opportunity for each student to have an iPad, the CARES Act will allow the Faribault school district to pay a COVID-19 coordinator for the 2020-21 school year.
The coordinator will serve as a point person on internal and external information related to the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring the district and families have planned and are prepared for adjustments or changes in school operations.