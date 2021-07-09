Denise and Carl Wieman aren’t the sort of couple that lets tragedy slow them down.
The Wiemans, now retired, are in their 20th year fundraising for the Upper Midwest Chapter of the MS Society, an organization which raises money to help those affected by multiple sclerosis in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. It also funds MS research.
“We’re not gonna stop fundraising till they find a cure,” Carl said.
The Wiemans, who live in Owatonna, raise money through the MS River Road Run, an annual motorcycle tour in Minnesota that raises money to aid in the search for a cure for the disease. This is the tour’s 36th year.
Beginning the morning of Aug. 21, the ride will start in Lakeville, then go through Jordan, up through scenic trails by Lake Minnetonka and finally to St. Cloud, where the group — usually about 75 participants, Carl said — spend the night. There will be a banquet with a silent and live auction, where the Wiemans say about half their MS fundraising occurs. In the morning, they plan to visit Maple Grove before going home.
Denise and Carl, who designed this year’s route with a friend, have raised over $80,000 in the 20 years they’ve been fundraising for River Road Run. They started a few years before Denise’s niece, Lori Serbus, died of MS in 2004. Serbus was diagnosed in her early 20s, and was 42 when she died.
“She started stumbling, her bones would ache all the time, she got weak,” Denise recalled, thinking back to the early days of her niece’s diagnosis. Back then, Denise said, there was no medication for it. “She couldn’t talk anymore, toward the end.”
As her disease progressed, her children had to start taking care of her.
“Instead of her raising them, they raised her,” Carl said.
The medical bills ended up being such a financial strain, Denise said, that Lori’s husband at the time had to file for divorce. Nevertheless, she added, he stood by her until the very end.
About seven years after Lori's death, though, her brother — Denise’s nephew — was diagnosed with MS. While not directly inherited, siblings of those diagnosed with MS are more likely to develop it themselves.
Speaking of what drives them to fundraise for the MS Society for two decades, well into their retirement, Carl pointed to a quote that he says he and his wife believe in, that they print on the letters they send out to everyone they know asking for money every year for MS. It reads: “Work hard, play hard, give generously.”
“They cannot say ‘YES’ unless you ask them for a donation,” the Wiemans said in a statement on their website, explaining that to best raise money for the MS River Road Run, one should “NOT leave anyone off of the list.”
Even when COVID-19 swept through the Midwest, and the River Road Run was canceled, Denise and Carl rode the route themselves. They raised $3,142 in 2020.
“We just like to help,” Carl said.