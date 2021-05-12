Middle school students have a special place in Annette Bock’s heart, particularly those who have developmental cognitive disabilities.
As a paraprofessional for middle schoolers with severe to profound developmental cognitive disabilities, a large part of her work involves helping them become more independent. She likes to see her students accomplish tasks, such as opening a bag of chips without her help, and improving upon skills they’ve learned.
“It has been the most rewarding,” Bock said. “When you see that little light go on when they finally get something you’ve been working on, it’s the greatest thing.”
Now preparing for a June 9 retirement after 42 years with Faribault Public Schools, Bock will spend her last few weeks as a para at Faribault Middle School, where she has worked three different times throughout the years.
Since paras are able to bid on the positions offered at different district buildings, Bock also worked at Faribault High School at two different times and served students at Lincoln and Jefferson Elementary schools. In some instances, this allowed her to see the progress of her students as they moved from one building to the next.
Bock’s sister was a nurse at what was previously known as the Faribault State Hospital, and it was here where Bock first caught a glimpse of students with special needs at the former Faribault Area Training and Education (FATE) Center. Students with disabilities spent the entire school day at the FATE Center until they began transitioning into the public school system in the 1990s.
When she first began her career as a paraprofessional in 1979, Bock worked with students at the FATE Center. She recalls working with up to 15 students there, where now she typically serves about nine students in her classroom. Working with students one-on-one was a rare occurrence at the FATE Center, she said, but now she sees far more growth in students who receive individual attention at Faribault Public Schools.
“So kids have benefited from changes in education,” Bock said.
The students Bock serves might use a wheelchair, experience challenges with fine motor skills or have cognitive delays. Over the years, she said having more education about working with children who have autism has helped her better serve certain students.
But in over 40 years as a paraprofessional, Bock never before encountered the type of challenges COVID-19 presented. Since her students participate in a number of games to develop their social skills, she needed to develop new ways to make materials accessible without students risking the spread of illness. She laminated individual Euchre desks for students and gave them each their own die to roll for board games like Trouble.
But Bock feels lucky that her students could remain in the classroom throughout this past year. They started out with five-day weeks, which were then reduced to four days.
Pandemic or not, Bock said her motivation to stay with her line of work for over four decades comes from both the people who work alongside her and those she serves.
“The fantastic teachers and staff have been a big part of that, and the students and their parents,” Bock said. “I’ve had some phenomenal parents.”
Teacher Amber Tedford has worked with Bock for the last six years at Faribault Middle School and noted the way Bock instantly, without being asked, steps up to help a student who needs assistance. Tedford has also seen the strong relationships Bock has built with the students she works with.
“Since Ann has worked many years with the district, I truly value her input, suggestions and advice that she has given me over the years,” Tedford said. “There is always lots of laughter whenever she is around. Ann will be greatly missed when the school year is over, but I know she will enjoy her retirement.”