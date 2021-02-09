Faribault Area Learning Center art teacher Jackie Jarvis believes art benefits students in more ways than one.
Beyond contouring and blending, she said art improves academic achievement, promotes healthy social and emotional learning, fosters growth and self discovery, and boosts the graduation rate.
“Art is essential to the development of creative and critical thinking, which are important life long skills and can open career paths for students,” said Jarvis, a Minnesota Teacher of the Year nominee. “And last but not least, it’s an avenue for creative expression, which we all need as human beings.”
While working as a social studies teacher at the Faribault ALC, Jake Hager, now the director of the Waseca ALC, noticed how Jarvis’ art class helped students work through issues in their personal lives. It’s one of several reasons why he nominated Jarvis for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
“The impact she’s made on the students she works with, it just amazes me, it truly does,” Hager said. “I’m grateful for the growth she’s helped me through in my career.”
Jarvis graduated from the Faribault ALC, where she has taught art since 2002. Before that, she taught at Faribault Middle School.
At “the ripe old age of 30,” Jarvis began attending college at Minnesota State University, Mankato without knowing which major to choose. Although she had always enjoyed art, she hadn’t thought about it as a career path until her art professor, the late Rea Mingeva, amplified her passion.
As for the teaching part, Jarvis said she’s always enjoyed working with young people. She feels they’re undervalued in society, and wanted to be a champion of youth.
When starting out a new year or new quarter, Jarvis asks her students questions about art and its significance, allowing them to realize that art shows up everywhere and enhances lives. The students in the class explore visual, musical, theatrical, digital and literature art forms and talk about what they appreciate the most.
It’s Jarvis’ goal to provide a sculpture, painting and drawing lesson every quarter of the school year. She teaches using a variety of mediums, like spray paint and air brushes and uses different materials, like cardboard, for sculpture projects. Students also learn to combine math with design and physics through sculpting.
“We pretty much do anything and everything,” Jarvis said. “Currently we’re working on a student favorite, ceramic masks, which involves looking at the historical and cultural use of masks and creating one of our own.”
It’s perhaps easier for Jarvis to celebrate her students' and others' achievements over her own. She described herself feeling “very honored but undeserving” of her Teacher of the Year nomination, considering every teacher at the ALC just as worthy. She was at first reluctant to accept the nomination until she began thinking of it as an opportunity to highlight her students and ALC programming. She also knew, if one of her colleagues or students earned an honor, she would want them to accept recognition.
“The final push came from my daughter when she said, ‘Mom you have to do this; it really isn’t about you,’” Jarvis said. “And I thought, ‘How can I argue with that?’”
Hager, who nominated Jarvis for the award, can attest to his former colleague’s humility. He described her as someone who “doesn’t like to be heralded or be talked about for all the good things she does.
“She truly is an inspiration and honestly one of the best educators I’ve worked with,” Hager said. “… It’s never about her; it’s 100% always the kids. I’m getting a bit teary eyed just thinking about working with her. She definitely deserves this.”