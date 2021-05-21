In a year marked with limited opportunities for students, this summer is looking brighter as enhanced courses and programming are opening to area kids.
Local Community Education departments are ramping up their programming this summer in partnership with schools in an effort to make up for lost educational time. Area students will have the opportunity to enroll in more robust programming, participate in new contests and join enhanced reading programs.
Last summer, Community Ed in Owatonna and Faribault scaled back their offerings, cutting back class sizes, offering instead virtual programming as well as programming with an emphasis on outdoor activities. As COVID-19 safety measures are being scaled back, the departments have continued their work alongside educators to develop activities to engage students following a year of education during a global pandemic.
“We are so happy to have these program opportunities,” Faribault Community Ed Director Anne Marie Leland said. “The families are too. These kids love the programs; they are all excited.”
Faribault Community Ed has expanded its summer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) program, making it available to a wider range of ages. Typically the program is open to first through eighth grade students, but this year it will be available to kids ages four through 12th grade. Some of these opportunities will run for nine weeks instead of the traditional six weeks.
Programming for ninth through 12th grade students will include a collection of courses which will help identify some academic gaps students may have as they enter the school year, according to Leland.
Owatonna Community Ed has traditionally offered an all-day, school-age care program, an early childhood enrichment camp as well as some themed school-age camps. This year they have added to that repertoire, primarily due to federal stimulus money passed through the U.S. Department of Education. The stimulus money also helped keep the registration costs to the families to a minimum.
“The programming is really designed to help provide additional learning experience for children, with all of that hands-on programming that was missed this past year due to the distance learning,” said Owatonna Community Ed Director Deb McDermott-Johnson.
Expanded programs have been branded “Tonna Trailblazers” in Community Ed’s catalog. McDermott-Johnson says they are hoping these opportunities will help students get ahead with real-life, hands-on experiential learning. The program includes about 14 hours of instruction throughout the week for just $10.
Returning this year to Owatonna is the book van, which will make visits to neighborhoods and home daycare centers. The van will be staffed with AmeriCorps members and Community Ed staff.
The Community Ed activity van will be stocked with books and will work out a partnership with the public library to provide a way for the library to come to kids. Services provided include read alouds, book checkouts and learning games.
Like Owatonna, Faribault Community Ed is investing in its literacy program. This year’s STEAM program will focus on literacy skills for its younger students, with more hands-on activities in the afternoon. Students will be given a book for each week that they are enrolled, with a total of nine books during the length of the academic- and project-based program. Every three weeks, the courses change and students get to elect what camp they want to be in for a period of three weeks.
Currently, Faribault Community Ed has a rising scholars program which introduces incoming high school students to the building and lets them figure out where everything is located. Rising scholars give students some time to build their social and emotional learning skills, with some academic focus to prepare them for high school life.
Leland highlighted another class called Ready for Rigor, which was designed by Advanced Placement teachers aimed at students who don’t typically sign up for Advanced Placement or college credit classes. The purpose of this class is to prepare students to be successful as they enter the new school year in advanced level classes.
“Typically our ninth- through 12th-grade programming, it's summer school, it’s credit recovery, kids needing credit,” Leland said. “This year with all of the funding that has come to us as a district from the federal government, we really made an investment into our summer programming to get kids either caught up, or exposed to things that are critical for them to learn coming into fall after a year and a half of a pandemic.”
Community Ed classes are filling up fast. A look at the registration numbers has Owatonna Community Ed youth coordinator Betsy Wilker optimistic about this summer’s programing.
“Based on the numbers, families are ready to come back,” Wilker said. “We’ve had families that just wanted to be in person, they wanted their kids around other people because they were tired of being at home. This summer they are definitely ready to come back based on the numbers that we do have.”
With teachers designing the curriculum and Community Ed staff designing the camps, the expanded offerings are really a team effort. Leland is working with the teaching and learning director to oversee and create access to resources and funding for families.
“A lot of focus for the summer is on academic content, but we're not going to miss a beat when it comes to the social emotional learning. We need to make sure that we're prepared to really work with students in group settings, because they haven't been in a group setting, and really getting them back into social atmospheres and working together as a team,” Leland said.