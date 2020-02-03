Currently, there are no courses at Faribault High School called space exploration, environmental studies or intro to film and animation. But that all changes with the implementation of a seven-period school day this fall.
As FHS students prepare to register for fall 2020 classes, they have 27 new courses to choose from. The course registration guide is already posted on the Faribault High School website, and students begin registering next week.
After voters approved the first question of the 2019 operating levy, FHS teachers submitted ideas for courses they wanted to offer in the expanded seven-period day. Out of 59 submissions, FHS Principal Jamie Bente said 27 made it to the registration guide.
“There’s a potential there’s a class offering we do not run because few students sign up for it,” said Bente. “We won’t really have that information until after they register here in February. We’re going to learn what they’re excited about what’s missing, and what needs to be offered every other year.”
The number of interested students also determined the number of class sections for any of the listed courses, said Bente.
The seven-period day will include more career pathway courses to prepare students for graduation, which includes a minimum of three courses in the sequence. That way, students gain an introductory level understanding of a topic and may then choose to explore a concept more in depth with advanced classes and capstones. It’s Bente’s hope that students graduate from FHS knowing at least two career paths they don’t want to take as well as two potential career paths they like.
“It will definitely save them money and time in the long run,” said Bente.
In fall 2021, Bente said FHS begins partnering with South Central College to offer P-Tech pathways, which would expose students to careers in health and/or manufacturing, and earn them college credit. The seven-period day also offers students opportunities to deepen their understanding of trades, particularly on the manufacturing side. Bente said FHS already offers auto and cabinetry courses, but the new classes will help students pinpoint their interest in areas such as welding, construction or maintenance work.
The new registration guide includes a variety of other opportunities in art, computers, culture and biology courses on fish and chickens. In the backyard chickens class, taught by Peter Jacobson, students will learn about the life cycle of chickens from conception to the dinner table and even raise their own hatched chicks.
Some courses will meet the growing need to educate students on mental health. As part of the human services pathway, Zac Roble’s positive psychology course will not only prepare students for potential mental health careers, which are in high demand, but also offer support to students dealing with their own psychological diagnoses.
“The goal of this class is to give students the opportunity to explore scientifically validated strategies for living a more satisfying life,” said Roble. “We hope that by taking this course, students will not only learn how to improve their own lives, but to also improve the lives of those around them. We believe that this could lead to significant improvements in attendance issues, disciplinary issues, and overall school culture at Faribault High School.”
Another new course, ACT prep, will benefit students who want to extra preparation for the college entrance exzam.
Apart from these new courses, one major advantage of the seven-period day is students won’t need to register for summer school right away. For students enrolled in band, choir or a foreign language, summer school was often inevitable because they couldn’t fit all their required courses into their schedule. The seven-period day allows them to take additional classes and a study hall. Right now, Bente said study halls are only available to seniors.
The change in schedule also means the number of credits to graduate will change at FHS in the next two years. Starting in 2023, students will need 23 instead of 22 credits to graduate, which is the same expectation as Medford and Northfield schools.