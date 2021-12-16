A Mahtomedi man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly took a vehicle off someone's property without permission in August.
Ryan Neal Dorner, 33, was charged by summons Wednesday in Rice County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft. The charges stem from an incident that took place in rural Rice County on Aug. 8.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim called the Rice County Sheriff's Office to report her vehicle, estimated at $3,000, had been taken from her home. The victim allegedly said she believed Dorner had taken the vehicle because he had previously been over to her property, but she had not given him permission to go inside her home or drive her vehicle.
Prior to law enforcement arriving to the residence, the vehicle was returned, according to the report.
Dorner allegedly told law enforcement he had taken the vehicle from the residence to get his RV started and admitted he did not have permission to drive the vehicle.
On Aug. 11, the victim reportedly contacted law enforcement to report her new battery she had put in her vehicle earlier that summer had been replaced with an old battery. Dorner had allegedly told the victim prior to the Aug. 8 incident that he was having problems with the RV's battery holding a charge, which is why he needed to use the victim's vehicle. The victim also reported a missing drill bit accessory kit.
Dorner has a sordid criminal history with multiple felony convictions in Minnesota, including theft, check forgery, burglary and receiving stolen property.
Dorner's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.