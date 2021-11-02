Over the last year and a half, Ella Bettner has been thinking about selling stackable homemade bracelets to help kids who can't afford to buy lunch or have a negative lunch balance.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on those plans, her idea, "No Tummy Left Behind," is finally coming to fruition. Ella, 10 of Faribault, has been hard at work selling bracelets for the last month, along with the help of her parents Nichole and Fred Bettner.
Nichole said Ella's initial idea was to help a friend who's exercise ball popped. Ella wanted to raise money to get her a new one, and opted for her current venture to be able to help more than one person.
Ella, a fifth grader at Medford Public Schools, said her mother first taught her how to make the slide knots for the bracelets, so they can be taken on/off and/or adjusted easily. Ella picks out the charms used in the bracelets, each unique in its own way. From initials, animals, objects and symbols, customers can choose the bracelet that means the most to them. An assortment of colored string is also selected, and Ella says she is able to offer custom bracelets to meet each person's specific taste.
Aside from selling through her mother's personal Facebook page and mailing them out for free, Ella also set up a table at Faribo West Mall's vendor event on Oct. 23 and anticipates selling again at the mall Nov. 13. As of Monday, Ella has made $285, which adds up to 57 bracelets. With school lunches costing about $2.50, Ella says buying one bracelet at $5 helps two kids have one meal each.
Since the bracelet sales benefit the school, Nichole said they wanted to partner with them. They reached out for other opportunities Ella could have to sell bracelets at places like sporting events or even during recess. Nichole said they are waiting to hear back from the school about what arrangements can be made. Ideally, Ella would like to donate some proceeds to the school district where she lives, and anticipates their response.
Ella not only enjoys the business side of it, but she also likes selling the bracelets and takes pride in knowing that she is helping other kids. Nichole echos Ella's feeling of pride.
"I like having the business, because I've never had a businesses that I'm proud of doing, it" said Ella.
Also a member River Valleys Girl Scouts, Troop #27312, Ella hopes to use her project to earn the Bronze Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can achieve.
She has overcome several challenges to get to this point, both of which Nichole believes has helped with other parts of her life, like selling Girl Scout cookies.
Ella says two challenges have been mastering the sliding knots and being brave enough to talk to others and break out of her shell a bit more. She hopes to keep on making bracelets for the foreseeable future, setting a goal of making $1,000, $500 for each school. She's already developing other ideas about how to expand her business, possibly even dipping into making other types of jewelry, like necklaces.
"There's a lot of kids that might need help," added Ella.