Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Faribault Daily News and its sister papers in the region, has announced the appointment of Steve Fisher as the regional president of APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
Fisher, who most recently spent 18 years with Woodward Communication Inc. of Dubuque, Iowa, will assume his new duties with APG on Tuesday.
“I’m an advocate of community building,” Fisher said of the role of newspapers in the community.
To that end, he said, he will guide the newspapers of APG Media of Southern Minnesota to “focus on the importance of community journalism” that people cannot get anywhere and everywhere else.
That also pertains to the advertising side of the business, he said.
“We want to provide advertising that local businesses know will help bring people in the door,” said Fisher.
Fisher’s experiences in the newspaper business span the divide between editorial and advertising and date all the way back to his high school days in Mexico, Missouri, where he got involved in the high school newspaper.
He carried that over to his college days at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, where he not only worked for the college newspaper and the university’s sports information desk, but also working with an off-campus alternative newspaper.
“That was my first experience at having to fund an enterprise and my baptism in advertising sales,” said Fisher.
Over the summers, he worked as a reporter for his hometown newspaper.
He graduated with a degree in mass communications in 1990 from Truman State, where he was a three-time varsity letter winner in track and field.
Fisher has held several titles in advertising and marketing management, as well as publisher, at WCI. Most recently, he was group publisher of Woodward Community Media, which includes paid newspapers, shoppers, niche publications, events and commercial printing operations.
Fisher and his wife, Lori, have three sons.
In addition to his work with the newspapers of APG Media of Southern Minnesota, Fisher said he intends to be actively involved in the communities.
“And I hope to inspire those who work for the publications to be involved in the community as well,” he said. “At the end of the day, however, our job is to report the news and earn the trust of our readers.”