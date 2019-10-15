Fourth-generation family farmer and businessman Ralph Kaehler, 58, is running for Congress to build a better Minnesota, he says, by fighting for the best interests of the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District.
“I’m a farmer. I’m a businessman. I am not a politician. But I’m so fed up with the lack of real work being done in Washington that I’ve decided to get off the sidelines and take action,” Kaehler says.
That action entails a run for Congress.
“I aim to be the native Minnesotan who forces Washington to wake up to our values of working hard in pursuit of the American dream, nurturing our families, and engaging in practical actions to improve people’s lives.
“The America I grew up in was about working together to achieve common good, not a daily battle on TV and Twitter of us versus them,” Kaehler says. “Instead of all of the nastiness in politics, we need goodwill and cooperation. That’s the only way we’ll make headway in achieving affordable health care, creating jobs, and turning around travesties in global trade.”
As a lifelong resident of St. Charles, Kaehler is the fourth generation to live and work on his family’s 138-year-old farm. He’s working together with his youngest son Seth, 28, to transition the farm to a fifth generation of Kaehler ownership. His oldest son Cliff, 30, is CEO of another family business, Novel Energy Solutions, LLC, which is one of the fastest-growing solar developers in Minnesota.
“I am from Minnesota, for Minnesota - born and raised. I’m committed to the people of our 1st District. In many ways, I’m just like most voters because I want our values – Minnesota values – to shape what happens in Washington.”
Democrat Dan Feehan, who lost to Republican Jim Hagedorn by about 1,300 votes in 2018, announced his plan to seek the party's nomination last month. On Tuesday, Feehan announced that he was endorsed by Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, ad Lt.Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz