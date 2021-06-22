A Northfield woman who allegedly swung a knife at someone she knew early Tuesday morning has been charged with a felony in Rice County District Court.
Beatriz Liset Venegas, 24, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.
Court documents state Venegas was charged after Northfield police officers were dispatched at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a Jefferson Parkway residence on a report that Venegas had assaulted the alleged victim.
Venegas and the alleged victim had reportedly began arguing, and court documents state she pulled out a 12-inch stainless steel knife with a 7 1/2-inch blade, swinging the knife at the person but not connecting. The alleged victim reportedly successfully forced Venegas to the ground. She then let go of the knife.
Court documents state cellphone video of the incident included audio of Venegas saying that she was not trying to hit the alleged victim with the knife.
Court documents state Venegas told officers she had pulled a knife on the alleged victim “because she was upset.”
Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson released Venegas on her own recognizance Tuesday, contingent on her not entering the alleged victim’s residence, not leaving Minnesota without written approval, making all future court appearances, not using alcohol or controlled substances, and meeting other requirements. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1.
