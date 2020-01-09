OWATONNA — Each year, weavers from across the Midwest gather in Owatonna to shake their January blues, learn new techniques and socialize with other crafters during a two-day workshop hosted by local artisan Deb Mather.
Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Cabin Fever Weavin’ and roughly 30 participants came in from as far away as Illinois to celebrate.
Although the event consists mainly of classes, many attendees have already been weaving for decades. When Mather asked those gathered how long they’ve been at the craft, some yelled back “20 years,” “25 years,” even 30 years in some cases.
Despite having made baskets for a quarter of a century, longtime attendee Bev Wacek said she always finds something new to learn at Cabin Fever. The Owatonna resident explained that variation in patterns, materials and sometimes teachers from year-to-year keeps her on her toes. She’s also been able to get her sister, Sandy Kramer, involved.
“Bev started me with a Nantucket basket,” Kramer recalled, of her first project. “Once she had me do that, I was off and buying supplies.”
Their friend Steph McCarren said she’s only been weaving for a couple of years, but still feels right at home during the even, which has projects ranging from beginner to advanced levels of difficulty.
“It’s a lot of fun to be with all these different women,” she explained. “I’m an amateur weaver, but an amateur can fit right in with all these professionals, no problem.”
While Wacek and Kramer were working on a larger type of basket, designed and taught by teacher Dianne Gleixner, another third of the room was delicately weaving together a circular, waxen ornament. In that corner, fellow instructor Pam Brown noted that one woman had come down from the metro as an absolute beginner and took to the sport like a fish to water.
The tree decorations took around five hours to complete, and even the larger projects could be finished within six to eight, which is one of the things Mather said she enjoys about basket weaving.
“It’s that instant gratification of having something handmade,” she explained.
Small world, long distances
Mather, who started the event and now runs it year-to-year, said she typically brings in two teachers and that class sizes usually hover around a dozen students each. Over the years, she noted that the event has grown from roughly 12 people total to between 25 and 35 over the course of the weekend, with most coming both days.
While many attendees are from nearby, Mather said a significant number also travel in from across the Midwest.
“The basket-weaving world is kind of small,” she explained, in the sense that it’s tight-knit and many of the same faces pop up at events across the state. “But it’s a big world in that people travel around a lot for events. There’s not much concentrated in any one area.”
Attendee Jill Degen lives in town, but explained that she now has friends from Iowa and the Dakotas thanks to Cabin Fever and other weaving events. Mather herself moved up to Owatonna from Illinois and she and Degen first met as coworkers, when the former began teaching a group of colleagues how to weave out of her home.
“I started weaving in 1994, and was doing it for probably a year and a half in Illinois,” she recalled.
‘She has her own guild’
Mather explained that she had started teaching a little prior to moving north, and now continues to instruct through Owatonna Community Education and the two Cabin Fever workshops she organizes — the local event and another in Winona each June.
It was this larger weekend that Mather first got involved with, connecting with its previous organizer through a class at the Owatonna Arts Center. Without a local weaving guild, the longtime crafter said she had turned to the organization for opportunities when she first arrived. In fact, she met Wacek through one such class long before starting the local Cabin Fever event.
When the Winona host stepped down, Mather took over running the show, while also launching the Owatonna offshoot. In terms of finding teachers and attendees for both workshops, Mather explained that a lot happens through word of mouth and the myriad connections she’s formed in the small world of basket weaving. Part of the intimate and even underground feel of the craft, she said, derives from the fact that there aren’t many brick-and-mortar retailers selling basket weaving materials.
“Everything has to be mail-ordered,” she explained, of the lack of real hubs in many parts of the state. “We don’t have a guild here in town. The closest would probably be in the Twin Cities.”
Through community education, Cabin Fever and the other ways in which Mather has helped bring area weavers together, Degen joked, “She has her own guild.”
‘You just keep learning’
Like many other attendees, Degen has been weaving for decades but said she always finds something new to learn, which keeps her coming back to Cabin Fever year after year. This time around, it’s the wax cord she’s using to make her ornament. Sometimes, it’s a different way of doing something she’s already learned.
Having helped make basket weaving into a social sport around town, Mather noted that being able to talk and learn from neighbors while working is one of her favorite things about the age-old craft.
“In basket weaving, there’s no wrong way. You just keep learning other people’s techniques,” explained Mather, of what keeps her excited about hosting Cabin Fever every winter. Looking around at the room of weavers working, she added, “And we have a lot of snacks.”