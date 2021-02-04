In an attempt to build on the progress it’s made in just six months, Faribault’s Environmental Commission is moving ahead with plans to partner with neighboring communities through a University of Minnesota Extension program.
The idea was one of several that City Planner Dave Wanberg brought to the Commission’s January meeting. According to Wanberg, the idea was first raised by Chris Meyer, the southeast Minnesota Coordinator for CERT (Clean Energy Response Teams). As southeast Minnesota’s CERT coordinator, Meyer covers an expansive 15-county region of the state. She helps cities adopt policies that promote clean energy, with an eye to saving both taxpayer money and the environment.
Over the last several years, communities across southeast Minnesota have established commissions specifically focused on environmental issues, including Northfield and Red Wing. Faribault is the most recent, establishing an advisory Environmental Commission just last year.
To provide additional resources and foster productive partnerships, Meyer suggested commissions like Faribault's in the counties she serves utilize the University of Minnesota’s Regional Sustainable Development Partnership program, a partner organization of CERT with a broader focus.
Partnership projects are designed to provide greater Minnesota communities the resources needed for sustainability projects in four key areas: agriculture and food systems, clean energy, natural resources and resilient communities.
Wanberg said that the final application is likely to be relatively simple, focused around bringing in voices that are not often heard in city government into the discussion, especially young people, immigrants and people of color.
Each city would have its own approach, but the new initiative is expected to include environmental commissions and staff from five of southeast Minnesota’s largest cities: Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Rochester and Winona.
While each city would have the autonomy to set up different types of events, setting up the cooperative would enable communities to easily share ideas with each other. That idea was particularly appealing to Environmental Commission Chair Roger Steinkamp.
“This will give us a chance to harvest some of their ideas and bring something to the table of our own,” he said.
The commission was particularly interested in focusing on the promotion of local, sustainable agriculture. Wanberg noted that different cultures could be recognized and represented as part of such a program, much as the city of Rochester has worked to integrate different cultural perspectives in park design.
The application hasn’t yet been submitted, but it’s due by Feb. 14. Rochester’s Energy and Sustainability Director, Kevin Bright, said that the initiative will build on the work his city has already done on environmental sustainability in partnership with other communities.
“We do a lot of collaborating with other cities and sharing best practices,” he said. “It’s exciting for us to find meaningful ways to foster those relationships.”