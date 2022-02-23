Despite concerns over some unresolved issues, Faribault city councilors paved the way Tuesday for a workforce housing project in the 1900 block of 4th Street NW.
Rick Amundson, representing Sun Companies Property Management, proposed the two-phased, multifamily housing project on land originally intended for expansion of C&S Vending at 1919 Second St. NW.
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen explained the company no longer needs the land for that purpose.
“They've obtained a separate location to support their business needs elsewhere in Faribault,” she said.
The project requires combining lots at 20th Avenue and Fourth Street NW, amending the city’s Comprehensive Plan and rezoning the north side of the 1900 block of Fourth Street from commercial/industrial mixed-use to commercial/residential mixed-use.
The city’s Planning Commission reviewed the project earlier this month and unanimously approved the measures, as councilors did Tuesday.
Draft plans presented during the council meeting show three, 12-unit buildings surrounded on three sides by parking, and an eight-unit building and a 10-stall garage between C&S Vending and the larger group of buildings.
Kuennen said a number of details must be worked out before the project is finalized. Among them, Amundson would also have to acquire a single-family home at 1920 Fourth St. NW. That would trigger the second phase of construction.
“We have communicated with (homeowner) Dan Schulz and mentioned we were interested in his property,” Amundson said. While they haven’t agreed on any specifics, he added, “It's known that we want the property.”
Schulz spoke during the meeting. His only concern was whether his property taxes would increase with the proposed rezoning.
Keunnen assured him that property taxes are related to the use of the property, and his taxes would not be affected unless he changed the use. If the project doesn’t move forward, the home would be indefinitely classified as “legally nonconforming”.
Asked to clarify the phrase “workforce housing,” Kuennen said the city has identified a need for people who move into Faribault for work and talked with local employers about how to meet that need.
“Now we have an employer willing to step forward and provide housing for their workforce,” she said.
The company is not asking for financial assistance to put the project into the affordable housing or market rate categories, Kuennen said.
Councilor Sara Caron asked whether the housing would be tied to employment with C&S Vending.
Keunnen said the company could include something about that in the lease agreement with tenants, but that was not part of the request.
Several councilors seemed reluctant to move ahead before Amundson had control of the Schulz property.
“Eventually we could get to the point where his house is just sitting there and his property value is in the tank,” Councilor Thomas Spooner said. “I like this project. This is a great solution for employees who are moving to town. I just wish they had this property under control to clean up the plot of land before we start.”
Councilor Janna Viscomi was also concerned about the lack of green space on the draft plan, particularly since the housing would be right next to an industrial property.
Councilor Royal Ross said he has faith that Amundson and Schulz will come to an agreement about the property sale.
“I definitely applaud C&S for taking this initiative and helping to solve their own problem,” he said.
Tuesday’s approvals are just the first step in the process. Before getting permission to build, Amundson must submit a final plat application and plans that resolve the property purchase and other outstanding issues.