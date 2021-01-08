Starting Monday, Jan. 11, Northfield Hospital + Clinics is allowing some visitors to the hospital as part of adjusting its COVID-19 restrictions. A press release states this expansion, however, could be reversed if there is an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
The Long Term Care Center is not allowing visitors. Full restrictions continue for the Long Term Care Center, reportedly to protect residents from possible exposure to coronavirus. (Skilled nursing facilities are regulated separately from hospitals, with different requirements.)
Hospital patients may have one adult visitor — the same visitor for the entire hospital stay. One visit is allowed per day; no overnight stays. Hospital visiting hours are 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Children in the hospital may have two parents/guardians as visitors. One may stay overnight.
Patients with disabilities or dementia may have one designated support person who may stay overnight.
To reduce possible patient and staff exposure, NH+C limits visitor access to specific conditions:
• All visitors will be screened, including temperature. Those who show symptoms of COVID will not be allowed to enter.
• All visitors must wear a face mask. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask will not be allowed into the facility.
• No visitors under age 18.
• Visitors are not allowed for patients who have or may have COVID-19.
• Visitors must stay in the patient room.
• Masks must be worn any time NH+C staff are in the patient room.
Hospital visitor rules are specific by department:
• Birth Center patients may have one adult visitor — the same visitor for the entire stay. This visitor is encouraged to stay overnight. The Birth Center also permits one doula/labor support person for the labor, and for two hours after delivery.
• Outpatient surgical patients may have one visitor wait in the car. Staff will notify the visitor at discharge time to pick the patient up and review discharge instructions outside the hospital.
• Children having outpatient surgery may have two parents (or legal guardians) during their stay.
• Emergency Department patients may have one adult visitor — the same visitor for the entire stay. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their stay. Visitors must stay in the patient room, and are not allowed to reenter the Emergency Department after leaving.
• Outpatients in hospital departments may have one visitor during appointments. This includes the Cancer Care & Infusion Center, Imaging, Breast Care Center, and Lab. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their appointment.
Clinic restrictions are unchanged:
• No visitors for adult clinic patients
• Pediatric patients may have one parent or guardian
• People with disabilities or dementia may have one support person
• Pregnant patients may have one support person for the first OB appointment, and for OB ultrasounds
Hospital visitors may bring in packages and flowers. NH+C also will accept flower deliveries for hospital patients and Long Term Care Center residents.
Visitor restrictions may be tightened again if there’s an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.