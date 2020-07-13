When Minneapolis resident George Floyd died while handcuffed by Minneapolis police in May, Minnesota overnight became the epicenter of a national conversation around police reform, with activists demanding urgent and substantive change.
Locally, top law enforcement officials say they understand the grief and anger felt by many over Floyd’s death. Even in the years before Floyd’s death, they note that de-escalation training, implicit bias training and other initiatives have been expanded throughout the region. More formal changes are likely to come, with a wide variety of police reform proposals under consideration at all levels of government. However, with Minnesota’s legislature divided between DFLers and Republicans, it’s unclear if much will get done in St. Paul this year.
Last month, Gov. Tim Walz and the legislature’s POCI (People of Color and Indigenous) caucus proposed nearly two dozen policing reforms. About half of those enjoyed bipartisan support, but still failed to pass as a result of gridlock.
Minnesota Sheriffs Association Executive Director Bill Hutton said that his organization supports many of those proposals and has provided feedback on others. Only a handful of the bills are unalterably opposed by the MSA.
Likewise, Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter has supported many of the reforms while bucking his party to vote against other bills. Brand said that he opposes calls to “defund the police” but is deeply concerned by incidents of police brutality against people of color in recent years. Since Floyd’s death, the number of emails Brand receives on an average day has increased tenfold, though many of them don’t come from his constituents. He said most of them have expressed shock and horror with the circumstances of Floyd’s death.
Brand says that he backs reforms designed to reduce incidents of racial bias and excessive use of force. The former St. Peter city councilor added that in his experience, local law enforcement departments have handled themselves appropriately.
“You get a different picture of law enforcement when you look locally,” he said. “A lot of police officers do a great job for our community.”
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, agreed that local law enforcement agencies have handled community-police relations better than some of their metro-area colleagues. He criticized some of the recent police reform bills, saying they were written by metro-area legislators and took a "one-size-fits all" approach to the issue.
"It’s important for us to keep a balanced approach to this issue," he said. "In Greater Minnesota, law enforcement handles things a lot differently than they do in Minneapolis and St. Paul."
Reaching Out
In Northfield, Police Chief Monte Nelson said that he’s gotten a lot of feedback from community members shocked and appalled by the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death. Nelson, who’s set to retire July 31, said he shares those sentiments.
“The killing of George Floyd was horrible and every cop watching it knew how wrong it was,” he said.”That’s why many of our police officers support the need for change and to have justice for George Floyd.”
In the wake of Floyd’s death, Nelson has reached out to Northfield’s sizable Spanish-speaking immigrant community with information in their native language, and the department is planning question and answer sessions focused on their concerns.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said that building trust in the community is particularly important. In recent years, Dunn and Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen have worked side-by-side to engage with Faribault’s growing immigrant community, holding events and regularly engaging with the Diversity Coalition.
Dunn said that when people get to know their law enforcement officers, it can prove an effective way to build trust with communities. He said that too often, people have come to fear the worst from law enforcement based on highly publicized incidents.
Many members of the local immigrant community are particularly concerned that a traffic stop could lead to deportation. Currently, the prohibition on issuing licenses to undocumented immigrants means many are driving without a license.
“It's unfortunate if people don’t have a good interaction with somebody in law enforcement and then think, ‘maybe all law enforcement is all like that,” said Dunn. “The large majority of law enforcement officers are good people, and as long as people treat us with respect we’ll do the same to them.”
Dunn said that on a normal traffic stop, Sheriff’s deputies only ask about an individual’s name and birthday, not their citizenship status. If they don’t have a license, they’re typically given a ticket which can easily be paid off without going to court.
Reforms and Training
Nelson said that most of the feedback he’s received has been from residents supportive of the local department, but interested in learning about what measures Northfield Police have put in place to limit racial bias and excessive use of force incidents.
An area of particular interest has been police body cameras. Faribault’s Police Department implemented a body camera program last year, but Northfield’s Police haven’t yet been able to follow suit, despite Chief Nelson’s requests to the City Council.
One thing the department has managed to provide for its officers is comprehensive de-escalation training. Nelson praised the training for covering a wide variety of situations which officers encounter every day in the line of duty.
Under state law, officers must take at least 16 hours of such training. Thanks to a federal grant received by the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition, Rice County law enforcement have been able to take much more comprehensive 40 hour training sessions.
The first sessions were held last year, and are scheduled to continue this year and next, with the goal of training for every law enforcement officer in Rice County. Though the longer course costs more and takes officers off the streets for longer, advocates say it’s worth it.
Among the issues addressed in the course were military reintegration, officer mental health, suicide awareness, cultural sensitivity and youth mental health issues. It takes a much different approach than traditional officer training, which rarely covers de-escalation or mental health.
As part of the training, officers hear from medical professionals about the resources available in Rice County to help those struggling with mental health. However, the centerpiece is “scenario-based training,” where officers simulate a real life situation with live actors.
“We’ve found that the scenario based training is a really good way to help officers make good decisions when they’re under stress,” Nelson said.
Local elected officials have had warm words for law enforcement. At a Faribault City Council meeting last month, Councilor Peter van Sluis raised the issue of police reform, saying he'd received a letter from a constituent asking Faribault to consider signing on to the "Mayor's Pledge" on police accountability sponsored by former President Barack Obama.
Mayor Kevin Voracek noted that under Faribault's municipal system of government, he lacks oversight responsibilities over the police held by many big city mayors, like Minneapolis's Jacob Frey. Instead, city employees are supervised by City Administrator Tim Murray, who is accountable to the Council.
Bohlen noted that many elements of the Mayor's pledge are already a part of Department policy, which satisfied van Sluis. At the County level, Commissioner Galen Malecha said that he's heard positive comments from the community and is pleased with the approach of local departments.
"I think we residents of Rice County are very fortunate to have the Police Departments that we have," he said. "I would say that our local Chiefs and Sheriffs are very good leaders, very active in community engagement."
Notably, not a single current member of the Faribault City Council, Northfield City Council or Rice County Board of Commissioners is non-white. However, three candidates are running to change that this fall: Faysel Ali, who's seeking a spot on Faribault's City Council, and Ricky Livingston and George Zuccolotto, who are running for City Council in Northfield.
Change in progress
Mar Valdecantos, who serves as vice chair of Northfield’s Human Rights Commission, said that she and other commissioners regularly take the opportunity to visit with the chief and other police officials about department practices.
On the whole, Valdecantos said that Northfield police have a long history of effective engagement with the city's people of color, recent immigrants and low-income residents. She expressed optimism that Northfield’s incoming police chief, Mark Elliott, will continue that trend.
Still, Valdecantos was quick to add that while Northfield Police have made progress, racial profiling is still a fact of life for many area residents. She said that non-white members of the HRC still say they find themselves stopped by the police without merit too often.
Valdecantos said that dealing with the issue of mental health remains a particular challenge for police. She said that because of a lack of qualified mental health care providers and limited access to the system, police too often end up dealing with situations they should not have to.
“We have a mental health crisis, and we simply don’t have enough providers,” she said. “That’s a tricky issue that a lot of counties and cities are dealing with."
For his part, Nelson urged legislators to carefully consider proposed police reform legislation, to ensure that it would actually make a difference. He added that in order to achieve a more harmonious society, it's also important that the legislature look beyond simply reforming the police.
"I think it's naive to think that if we concentrate all of our issues on reforming law enforcement, that will fix everything," he said. "You can pass reforms to law enforcement, but that won’t fix poverty, homelessness, race equity issues, mental health issues... as we have the conversations, I think it’s important to look beyond law enforcement."