Guests won’t be able to share cinnamon rolls and sambusas at this year's Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast in Faribault, but thanks to online portals, 200 or more can still come together.
Organizing the MLK Breakfast is one of the key initiatives Peter van Sluis was assigned as part of his six-month contract as the Faribault Diversity Coalition interim executive director. Recently, he wrote a letter to the nonprofit's Board of Directors expressing his interest in staying in the role longer and implementing citizenship and cultural classes.
“The FDC hopes to continue to be active,” van Sluis said. “It’s important that we continue, and I know there are other organizations in town wanting the same.”
Sam Ouk, FDC Board treasurer and multilingual and equity coordinator for Faribault Public Schools, has helped coordinate the breakfast in the past and considers it important to recognize the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in whatever format is available.
“We don’t ever want to miss an opportunity to do that,” Ouk said. “Even though it’s under a different format, the meaning is not going to be missed in any way.”
Anyone can join the MLK Breakfast by going to the Faribault Diversity Coalition-FDC Facebook page or faribaultdiversitycoalition.org and opening the Google Meets link provided as early as 8:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18. The event itself lasts from 9 to 10 a.m.
A couple months ago, van Sluis began thinking about the best way to hold the MLK Breakfast given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. He specifically chose Google Meets as the virtual platform for the event because it provides a closed caption option for anyone who wants to read what the speakers say. For further accessibility, and because captions aren’t always accurate, van Sluis invited two American Sign Language interpreters from the Minnesota Academy for the Deaf to sign.
Having decided on the virtual format, van Sluis asked himself, “What can be the highlight, the big attraction for people to come and listen?” The answer turned out to be the Rev. Henry Doyle, pastor of Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Doyle, van Sluis discovered, had never delivered a presentation for an MLK Breakfast. He invited Doyle to deliver an eight- to 10-minute keynote speech for the event.
Other members of the Faribault community agreed to speak during the virtual event. Lisa Bolt Simons, who serves on the FDC Board of Directors, will deliver both the opening address and closing words for the program. Lotte Aga, a Belgian student at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, was invited to share her perspective on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A third speaker is Sarah Tollefson of the Faribault Police Department, who is of Indian descent. Members of The Virtues Project-Faribault, which acknowledges individuals for impacting the community with virtuous actions, will also deliver a presentation.
For opening and closing prayers, van Sluis invited English, Somali and Spanish speakers to represent the three most widely spoken languages in Faribault. These speakers include van Sluis, Bashir Omar, the Rev. Eddie Feliciano, the Rev. Greg Ciesluk, Faysel Ali and the Rev. Rosie Tobar.
One recurring aspect of the MLK Breakfast that won’t happen this year is the poetry and essay contest that showcases the writing of local students. In previous years, the contest winners were recognized at the breakfast.
To involve local students in the program, someone offered van Sluis the suggestion to have them read Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Sarah McColley, who teaches at Faribault High School, has coordinated video clips of students from FHS, Bethlehem Academy, Shattuck-St. Mary’s, and the Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and Blind taking turns reading the historic speech.
“We’re going to get two dozen or so video clips, and I’m looking forward to this,” van Sluis said. “I think it’s cool; I already watched some of the recordings.”