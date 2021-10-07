Faribault Public Schools administration, staff and students representing The Nest gathered in the high school cafeteria Thursday morning to receive a generous donation from Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center.
Abubakar As-Saddique, the only mosque in Faribault, donated a $4,000 check to the school district to go toward The Nest, a place where students can find Falcon gear, clothing, school supplies and toiletries for free. Located both at the Faribault High School and Middle School, The Nest is open throughout the school day for students to enter freely and look for what they need. Monetary donations are what funds The Nest and helps organizers purchase items.
Imams in the Faribault mosque, Sheikh Hussein Hassan and Sheikh Hirsi were onsite to present the check to students representing the High School Nest: Saida Adan, Sadia Ali, Addisyn Bauer, Addison Thibodeau, Tennyson Roiger and Angel Espinoza; High School Nest Advisor Terra Boyd, High School Principal Jamie Bente, Superintendent Todd Sesker, FACES Professional at Jefferson Elementary Bashir Omar and Family Literacy Specialist Abdi Abdullahi. Along with them were parents of children in the district, Lacago Unsi and Hamaro Dhakare.
Translating what Hussein Hassan said about the reason for the donation, Abdullahi told those in attendance it mainly comes down to them wanting to be a part of the community that supports their students.
"I think this is a collaborative effort, and together we can do a lot more," said Abdullahi.
Sesker thanked those representing the mosque for their donation, and all those in attendance for their hard work and support.
"We love the relationship we have with the mosque, and all of our Somali friends we have out there and in all of our communities," said Sesker.
Echoing Sesker's gratitude and appreciation for the support, Bente added students have worked very hard at creating the free school store.
"It's amazing to see the outpouring of support from area partners, and I am so excited to have you as one of our community partners as well," Bente said to imams of the mosque Hussein Hassan and Hirsi.
Of the current happenings at The Nest, student Angel Espinoza said they started a new fundraising project that kicked off in October. Lasting through November, The Nest is taking donations of winter clothing and hygienic items like body wash, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant, among other toiletry items. Student Sadia Ali also thanked the mosque for their generous donation to the school's free store.
Following the presentation of the check, those in attendance headed to the high school Nest for a tour. During the tour, High School Nest Advisor Terra Boyd said they appreciate the extra support, and their efforts are also appreciated by students. She added students are very appreciative of The Nest and respect the space.
Attendees of the presentations and tour were then treated with sambusa, a stuffed triangular pastry, popular for appetizers on any occasion that comes with all kinds of fillings.
Abdullahi announced to students and advisors of The Nest that they would be setting up boxes in the mosque to collect donations of needed items. Wanting to grow the support of the schools, Abdullahi said it's likely this donation won't be the last.
"It's the start of something," said Abdullahi. "We can cultivate whatever they need; there will be an open communication line between the community and the school."