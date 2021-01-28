There are gaps to close at Faribault Public Schools — gaps between the races in the graduation rate, in student leadership participation and in teacher employment.
Closing these gaps involves goals and strategies, several of which Faribault Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran presented to the School Board during its Monday meeting. The goals, which fall under the district’s Achievement and Integration plan, specifically focus on Black students and teachers of color.
In the past year, Corcoran explained, the state combined the World’s Best Workforce with the Achievement and Integration plan. Because Faribault is considered a racially isolated district — meaning enrollment of protected-class students is at least 20% higher than in a neighboring district — its eligible for the program. This gives the district the opportunity to use the funding for more intentional goals.
According to Corcoran, the first two goals focus on Black students, rather than all students of color, because this demographic represents the largest achievement gap for students at Faribault Public Schools.
The first goal is to improve the graduation rate for Black students. Corcoran said that in 2019, 42.9% of Black students at Faribault High School graduated in four years, a figure district wants to increase to 48% by 2023.
Superintendent Todd Sesker explained that when students new to the country enter the school system without an education background, it takes longer for them to graduate than their American-born peers. Comparing the district to those with similar demographics, “We are actually pretty competitive," he said.
Key strategies
To achieve this goal, the district will turn to six key strategies. The first is to increase family, community and school partnerships. The second strategy involves cultural success coaches, also known as liaisons, who were instrumental in connecting with families during the pandemic to ensure that students in underserved households have what they need for class.
Some of the strategies to increase the graduation rate for Black students focus on programming specifically. That includes AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), which is a school-wide program designed to help students reach their academic potential and also a class for sixth through 12th grade students, and the Ninth Grade Academy and Ninth Grade Academic Seminar, which help bridge students from middle school to high school and support them academically as they find a sense of belonging at their school. Another program, CAST (College Ambitions Start Today), is an after school and summer program offered in partnership with Carleton College.
The last two programs designed to boost the graduation rate are specific to Faribault Middle School students. Falcons for Change is a student-led volunteer group and WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) is a sixth-grade orientation and transition program that helps students acclimate to middle school. Both programs are designed to close the achievement gap by giving students leadership opportunities and allowing them to have a voice.
These middle school programs could also help the district meet its second goal within the Achievement and Integration plan. For the second goal, the district wants to see Black, secondary student participation in leadership opportunities increase from 11% in 2019 to 30% in 2023.
Corcoran said the district has found the majority of students who take advantage of leadership opportunities are white, so creating more invitations for students of color has become a priority.
One of the leadership projects that happened pre-COVID-19, which Corcoran described, involved students coming together with partner districts Wanamingo-Elysian-Morristown, Northfield and Tri-City United and look at each district’s data.
“The kids were actually asking questions around the achievement gap,” Corcoran said. “Around why our data looked the way that it did, and they were really having some profound conversations and thinking through how can we make this look different, how can we impact our school.”
Corcoran said the district wants to offer another multi-district collaboration this spring.
The Faribault district’s third goal, which is also a goal of the state, is to increase its teachers of color. Corcoran said teachers of color represented 1.47% of Faribault Public Schools’ teachers in 2019, and the district wants to see an increase to 3% by 2023. With students of color making up about half of the Faribault Public Schools student population, the School Board has spoken in the past about the importance of teachers representing a similar population.
Faribault Public Schools has already received a grant to start a Grow Your Own program, which allows FHS to partner with Minnesota State University, Mankato with a goal of diversifying the teacher workforce. Through the program, high school students interested in pursuing a career in education may earn college credit and enroll in introductory teaching courses.
Board member Jerry Robicheau asked Corcoran to elaborate on the types of leadership activities offered to students and asked how these could help close the achievement gap.
Corcoran explained that, apart from the multi-district collaboration, Black students and other students of color will have more of a voice as teachers make decisions about their education. Part of that involves the students providing feedback to teachers on whether or not they feel accurately represented in course material.
“Is there any strategy in evaluating the curriculum as to how that addresses our underrepresented students, and that they are represented correctly so they see themselves as they move through the process, and not just once a year when we have Black History Month?” Robicheau asked.
Corcoran said teachers — starting at the elementary level — will begin embedding more diverse representation in the curriculum writing process. Some of the grant dollars have already been used to purchase multicultural resources, which the schools have already received, and students will provide feedback on the material.