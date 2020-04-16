Faribault’s new biodigester ordinance, passed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, could pave the way not only for Faribault Foods to deal with the obnoxious stench that is a byproduct of its factory’s operations, but also help other area businesses.
Tied to production of hydrogen sulfide gas from bacteria in the sewer system, the smell has dogged the north end of the city for years, even after the company moved into a $140 million, 1-million-square foot cutting-edge facility in 2017.
According to Public Works Director Travis Block, only about 10 homes in the neighborhood are hooked up to the city’s wastewater treatment plan through the same sewer line as Faribault Foods, but the smell often has a much greater reach than that. During humid or rainy weather, when the gas is able to attach to moisture, it can blanket the north end of the city.
Given the difficulty of quantifying a smell, there aren’t any city ordinances specific enough to force Faribault Foods to take odor mitigation steps. That hasn’t stopped Faribault Foods from committing its energies toward finding a solution.
The company's latest and most comprehensive approach is a biodigester system, like that which is used by many breweries and even the city itself at its wastewater treatment plant. The system would remove odor-causing solids from wastewater and purify it before it heads to the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
The plan won plaudits from the Mayor Kevin Voracek and councilors at an early March work session. In addition to reducing the odor, the new system will produce biogas, which could be transformed into electricity or heat.
The company hopes to secure the necessary permits this spring and begin construction this year. However, the city didn't have an ordinance regulating biodigesters, meaning they weren't allowed in Faribault.
With strong support for the project, City Planner Dave Wanberg was tasked with writing up an ordinance for biodigester regulation. Wanberg said he looked at other model ordinances throughout the country, and consulted with Faribault Foods on its plans.
The proposed ordinance passed the Planning Commission and City Council unanimously. In his memo to the council, Wanberg noted the proposed ordinance limits biodigester construction to industrial districts and is designed to ensure safety and avoid any public inconvenience.
Wanberg highlighted that while Faribault Foods would be the first area business to take advantage of the new ordinance, there’s no reason to think that they would be the last. As biodigesters become more refined by the year, the ordinance could easily be utilized by other local businesses.
“This ordinance is to give businesses the opportunity to deal with their organic waste on site in a way that is ecologically sound,” Wanberg said.
Wanberg specified that the biodigester ordinance does not cover biodigesters which take in materials from a large area rather than a single industrial development, such as the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency biodigester in Le Sueur. In order to accommodate such a development, the city would need to change the ordinance again.