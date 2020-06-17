Despite support from Councilor Jonathan Wood and pleas from some city residents, Faribault’s City Council decided against revisiting the city’s ban on allowing chickens within city limits.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Kathy and Zach Klecker asked councilors to consider overturning the city’s longstanding ban on chickens. Faribault residents for more than 25 years, the Kleckers have kept chickens within city limits for much of that time.
Now, their flock of six chickens will need to pack up and move out to live with a family friend in the country. Kathy Klecker has said the adjustment process isn’t likely to be easy for the chickens, as the now highly domesticated creatures adjust to less controlled environment.
Last week, Councilors Wood, Elizabeth Cap and Peter van Sluis had expressed interest in revisiting the topic. Mayor Kevin Voracek strongly recommended against reopening the debate, which was the cause of significant discussion in 2017.
Nonetheless, Voracek asked City Administrator Tim Murray to email councilors with a detailed analysis of the issue. Had at least half of the Council continued to show interest in revisiting the ordinance, he said he would allow debate to proceed despite his opposition.
This time, van Sluis joined Councilors Royal Ross, Tom Spooner and Janna Viscomi in opposition to the proposal. van Sluis said he had previously been on the fence with regard to its wisdom and subsequently received a large volume of negative feedback. van Sluis at the council’s Tuesday meeting said that for many city residents, concerns about the smell produced by pet chickens was paramount. Others raised concerns about noise, as well as the general process by which complaints would be handled.
The councilor also highlighted the risk that poorly kept pet chickens could contribute to the spread of bird flu. That’s a big enough concern for one of the city’s largest employers, Jennie-O, that the poultry factory came out in strong opposition to 2017’s legalization proposal.
Since then, concerns around avian flu have subsided. In April, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found a virulent strain of avian flu in a South Carolina turkey plant — the first case in U.S. commercial poultry since 2017.
Even when avian flu was more prominent, proponents of allowing chickens within city limits have argued the risk of pet chickens spreading bird flu is relatively low. Wood argued this could be further mitigated by a proper regulatory code and responsible chicken owners.
Despite Jennie-O’s opposition, the council initially moved to override its own Planning Commission in 2017, and asked city staff to draft an ordinance that would have allowed residents to keep a limited number of chickens within city limits. Such a move would have placed Faribault in line with many other cities in the region, from Rochester to St. Peter to Northfield, which have legalized the chickens to accommodate rising interest in urban farming.
Many of those cities have enacted loose regulatory ordinances, or loosened their ordinances after receiving few complaints. By contrast, City Planner Dave Wanberg’s proposal would have enacted a complex regulatory code, attempting to address concerns raised even by supportive councilors. After several councilors reconsidered, Wanberg’s 2017 proposal was ultimately shelved. However, it likely would have been front and center had councilors decided to discuss the issue this year.
In the area of biosecurity, it recommended that backyard chicken owners be required to minimize the risk of any issues by adopting safety measures similar to those already used by commercial producers and processing plants.
That would have meant requiring chicken owners to complete a course on the warning signs of bird disease and register with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. In addition, chickens would have needed to be contained at least 25 feet from nearby bodies of water. In addition to concern about the risk of disease, other portions of the proposed code extended from how many chickens to allow in a single coop, to restrictions on the dimensions of each coop, to the amount of distance each coop would be required to be from the nearest property line.