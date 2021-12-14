A course offered through the the Faribault Public Schools Community Education program and the Faribault Education Center (FEC) has been playing a key role in helping area residents gain their United States citizenship. The FEC offers these types programs designed for people who are all adults with a wide range of ages and status. “Our program are for people who do not qualify for the high school, so they are all adults,” said FEC teacher Laura Hakala. “Within that there is a huge range from young adults and new arrivals to older people who have been here for many years and have now found time to work on their education or apply for citizenship.:
Two of the latest local residents to gain their U.S. citizenship status with help from the class were Isabela Mejia Ramierz and Farhiya Shadali.
A former resident of the central Mexico city of El Carreton in the state of Guanaujato, Mejia Ramierz came to the United States 23 years ago since her husband was working in the Faribault area. The couple have one daughter and all three are now U.S. citizens.
Shadali is from Baladweyne, Somalia and also came to the United States since her husband was working at Jenny-O in Faribault. The couple have four children and all of them are now United States citizens too.
The U.S. Citizenship class offered by the FEC helps individuals prepare for the process of applying for citizenship and passing tests required by the government. One part of the exam includes a quiz that covers 128 knowledge questions on United States history, civics government and responsibilities of a citizen. Citizenship candidates also have to demonstrate that they can read, write and speak English. The FEC class strives to prepare its students to answer the test questions and prepare them to meet the reading and speaking requirements. Both Meija Ramierz and Shadali recently completed their citizenship exam in Minneapolis. “The class and instructors helped me a lot,” Mejia Ramierz said. “On the test, I was very nervous but from memorizing what the class had taught me and paying attention to specific questions, when the person on the test asked those questions, I was able to recall those specific questions asked in class. When they started to ask the questions, I started to feel more relaxed because I would remember the questions from class.”
The U.S. Citizenship classes are offered throughout the year and there are a pair of course sessions each week. Each session consists of two 1/2 hour classes each week and it is based upon an individual’s literacy level. “One class is for those who are working on their reading and writing,” Hakala said. “Then we can just focus on them getting to recognize words and letter sound correspondences, whereas the more advanced class be diving into the content they need to have memorized for the exam.” The classes are all done in English with help from pictures in the text book and an occasional use of Google translate for words that may not be clear through a teacher’s explanation. “It is immersion education,” Hakala said. “We try to meet their level of literacy and skills to bring them up to whatever the next level is for that student.”
Students in the classes come from a variety of countries including Somalia, China, Cambodia, Viet Nam and Mexico along with countries in both Central and South America. “Whoever is willing and ready, we provide the services to help those people along,” Hakala said. Both Mejia Ramierz and Shadali listed better opportunities as one of the benefits of living in the United States. Shadali is enrolled in English language courses at the FEC, and the goal of many involved with the programs at the FEC is to obtain their diplomas or GEDs and possibly advance to the college level. “I definitely hope to get better in school,” Shadali said. The pair also praised the help they received from Hakala and teacher Bridget Lund in helping them pass their citizenship exams.
The right to vote was a motivating factor to become a citizen for both Mejia Ramierz and Shadali along with other opportunities provided by citizenship. “Voting is important,” Shadali said. “And I would like to go back to Somalia to see my parents back home and this (citizenship) will allow me to do that.” Family ties were listed by both as something they missed about their home countries. The Minnesota winters were also listed as something that both have become acclimated to over the years. “There is no snow where I was from in Mexico,” Mejia Ramierz said. “When I first came here, I thought how beautiful and when it came down it seemed so beautiful…but now it seems like nothing. I’m used to it now.”
Familiar food from their homeland was another item that both found a challenge to find in Faribault. “There wasn’t that many Mexican people or stores when I first came here,” Mejia Ramierz said. “It was harder to find Mexican food and I would have to go all the way into St. Paul to find Mexican food. Now there is a lot more places around here.” Hakala said she has received positive feedback from those individuals who have had success taking the U.S. Citizenship class. “I hope the class makes them feel less anxious about taking the test, that they feel prepared and that it is something that is manageable for them,” Hakala said. “Once they gain citizenship, I am sure a lot of other anxieties are relieved about family relations within the country and the certainty of your future…because once you get citizenship then you can travel with a passport and you are always welcome in the United States.” Hakala added, “Some of the students in the class may not be planning to apply for citizenship but they are welcome in the class anyway because everyone needs to know what their rights are, how the government works and what is the history of this place they are living in.”
Individuals who are interested in the U.S. Citizenship class or other programs should stop by the front desk at the Faribault Education Center during business hours on Monday through Friday. The FEC is located at 340 9th Ave SW in Faribault. Information can also be obtained by visiting the FEC website at fec.faribault.k12.mn.us