Rice County Sheriff's deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor in an early Saturday morning rollover crash that killed a 52-year-old man.
The man, whose vehicle left the roadway, appeared to have hit a field approach at a high speed and rolled over, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Department. His identity had not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Rice County deputies, Morristown Fire/Rescue and North Ambulance were dispatched to the single vehicle crash at Iona Isanti avenues in Morristown Township at 1:19 a.m. The male driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according the the release.
Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears alcohol may have been a factor and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. It was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash is the first fatality of the year in Rice County. It follows a particularly tragic 2020, a year in which the county recorded 10 traffic fatalities, the highest since 2008.