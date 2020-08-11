Plans could still change before the start of the academic year, but on Monday, Faribault Public Schools was directed by the School Board to prepare for a hybrid learning model across all grade levels.
Based on data collected from the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education, and using surveys the district issued to Faribault Public Schools staff and parents, the district’s COVID-19 task force developed a tentative Flexible Learning Model for the upcoming school year.
The model allows for three potential scenarios the district may pivot between during the 2020-21 academic year. For the sake of consistency with other area schools, Faribault Public Schools has chosen to announce its official plan on Aug. 17.
During the Faribault School Board’s first hybrid meeting on Monday, Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran presented the tentative 2020-21 Flexible Learning Model. She explained that the COVID-19 task force prioritized having students in the building as much as possible, particularly students receiving center-based special education. The task force also wanted to prioritize improved distance learning, in case students need to return to that model, and to offer a full-time distance learning option to all families regardless of the district’s plan.
Under the first scenario the task force prepared, students in preschool through adult education would return to classes in person full-time. This scenario would complicate social distancing guidelines, which the district would implement by staggering lunch times and suspending large gatherings. Hand sanitizer and frequent surface cleanings would be stressed.
The second scenario, the hybrid model the district will most likely implement at the start of the school year, looks different depending on the grade level. For preschool through sixth-grade, classes would include 12 to 14 students with their classrooms arranged to allow for social distancing. Preschool through fifth-grade students would attend class at their regular buildings, where teachers may convert large areas like gymnasium and media centers to classroom spaces. The same would apply to sixth-graders at Faribault Middle School.
No matter the scenario the district selects, all students in kindergarten through grade six will receive an iPad this year. This will make for a more seamless transition if the district returns to distance learning. For families in need of internet access, the district would provide internet hot spots.
For students in grades seven through 12, the hybrid model means attending school in person two days per week. All students in these grades, including those at the Faribault Area Learning Center, will be divided into an “A” group and a “B” group. Students in the “A” group at Faribault Middle and High schools would attend classes in person Monday and Tuesday, and the “B” group would attend classes Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday would serve as a distance learning day for students with time for enrichment, interventions, deep cleanings of the buildings, and instruction planning for teachers. On in-person instruction days, classrooms would accommodate 12 to 18 students at the middle school and 15 to 21 students at the high school.
The arrangement would be similar at the ALC, but “B” group students would attend classes on Wednesday and Thursday. Students receiving center-based special education would attend school in person every day, if possible.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said the two groups will not be divided according to alphabetical order, and siblings will be part of the same group so each students in the same household can attend school on the same days.
The third scenario in the Flexible Learning Model describes how the district would handle a possible return to full-time distance learning for all students. Coronavirus cases in the district could impact this decision, which the district would announce after calling a “pivot day,” similar to a snow day. All schools, including parochial schools in Faribault, would close for the day as administrators determine the next steps.
Teachers and administrators have spent the summer improving the distance learning model the district implemented under emergency circumstances in the spring. The updated distance learning model will provide more consistency in terms of learning management systems like Schoology and Seesaw. Teachers will identify “must do/may do” activities, provide an improved balance of synchronous (same time) and independent learning opportunities, and direct parents to more resources to support their children’s distance learning.
Implementing a hybrid model for all grade levels is a more conservative route than what MDE recommends. Within the Safe Learning Plan Gov. Tim Walz announced July 30, MDE outlined learning models based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in each county. Per publication of the most recent data, Rice County has a rolling 14-day average of 10.19 cases per 10,000 residents, and MDE recommends that counties with 10 to 19 cases per 10,000 implement hybrid learning for secondary grade levels and in-person learning for elementary school levels.
School Board member Carolyn Treadway, a member of the district's COVID-19 task force, said the hybrid model minimizes the anxiety teachers may feel as they prepare for the fall. Rather than having all students return to the classroom at once, the hybrid model provides a bit more legroom.
As FHS prepares to implement a seven-period day for the first time in decades, Board member Jerry Robicheau asked if the hybrid model would negatively affect students who plan to use the extra period for apprenticeships.
Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland said local businesses participating in the pathways program are still interested in providing those opportunities to students, and many of those industries are deemed essential services that have continued operating throughout the pandemic.
Addressing the community, Board member Jason Engbrecht said the planning the school district has undergone this summer is in direct correlation to how seriously the community takes the pandemic at hand.
“Please take very seriously the guidelines set forth by health experts … ” Engbrecht said. “We are all partners in this, and I ask the community to please do their part.”