SURVEY RESULTS

Before Gov. Tim Walz's executive order on July 30, the Faribault school district released a survey to staff members and parents regarding plans for academic year 2020-21.

Of the 784 parent respondents, 391 (about 50%) said they planned to send their child to school, following health protocols, in the fall. Sixty-three respondents said they want their child to continue distance learning due to health conditions, 103 said they prefer continuing distance learning even without medical conditions impacting their household, and 223 parents said they wanted more information before making their decision.

Three-hundred sixty-nine Faribault Public School employees responded to the staff survey. They provided mixed feedback on their comfort level in returning to their normal classroom settings in the fall. About 15% of respondents said they are comfortable without concerns, 27% said they are not at all comfortable returning to class, 27% said they are comfortable but have concerns, and 30% said they are somewhat comfortable. Seventy-four percent of respondents did say they plan to return to school if it resumes in the fall, and 18% said they were uncertain.

To view complete results of these surveys, visit bit.ly/3ag81KP.

Parents are asked to let the district know by Saturday if they plan to opt in to in-person learning or distance learning by going to Campus Parent Portal. Those without an account can email portalhelp@faribault.k12.mn.us or call the district office.