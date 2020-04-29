They came, they saw, they waved. A lot.
And that's what Wednesday's parade through Faribault was meant to do — remind city residents that they're not alone, despite the governor's Stay at Home order, despite the need to distance themselves from others.
"… We are witnessing a significant deterioration in the emotional wellbeing of many of our citizens. Even the healthiest and strongest amongst us seem to be feeling some level of anxiety and added stress. So these parades are just one small thing we are doing to try and address this and help our communities," wrote Rice County Social Services' James Marthaler helped organize the Faribault parade and another in Lonsdale, in an email to the news.
Parade participants rolled down their windows on a cool, cloudy and breezy morning to wave to the small groups of children and parents who dotted to route. Children, who have been out of school and distance learning for weeks seemed to appreciate the chance to see the big trucks roll by and blare their horns.
The parade, which included fire trucks, police and sheriff's squad cars, bicycles and even a vintage car, began in the Faribault High School rear parking lot before passing by South Central College and heading south. It eventually turned north and ended near Faribault Golf Club.