Even though COVID-19 has forced a dramatic last-minute shift in focus, Faribault Parks and Recreation will bring back Hometown Holidays this year to a community very much in need of holiday cheer.
While there won’t be an in-person gathering, Parks and Recreation Communications Coordinator Brad Phenow said the new “Adopt a Tree” component of Hometown Holidays will continue, offering a holiday celebration with a 2020-style “drive-by” format.
According to Phenow, 19 area businesses or organizations have signed up to be part of “Adopt a Tree.” Under the program, the tree will be decorated by the business/organization and placed along the Central Park sidewalk, providing holiday cheer for all to see.
In order to ensure that more people can see the trees, and avoid any large gatherings of crowds, the trees will be lit up from dark until dawn not only on Thursday, Dec. 3, the initial day of Hometown Holidays, but through the weekend.
After that, the department has partnered with the Faribault Society of St. Vincent de Paul to get the trees to families in need. Volunteer Kevin Haekenkamp said that he has already identified about a dozen families in need of a Christmas tree under their roof.
For the local Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Christmas traditionally brings an effort to provide toys for children. This is the first time they’ve had trees to offer to the clients who frequent the charity, and Haekenkamp said he’s had no trouble finding interested families.
“These are families who come through on a regular basis,” he said. “They really have a need and could use a tree.”
Among the local organizations participating in “Adopt a Tree” is the Faribault Lions Club. Current Club President Debra Wasserman said that the Lions Tree is likely to be unmistakable, with ornaments in the club’s purple and gold, including one with a lion emblem.
Waserman said that participating in the “Adopt a Tree” program fits in with the club’s commitment to serving the community. In addition to providing a tree for a special family in need, she expressed hope that the event will serve to lift spirits.
“The motto of Lions is that we serve, and that can mean so many different things,” she said. “I think that particularly with the way things are in the world right now, one of the ways we can serve is by lifting spirits.”
An annual department tradition, Hometown Holidays is traditionally held at the Faribault Community Center, complete with appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and popcorn, youth-themed activities and other entertainment.
The Parks and Recreation Department organized a 2020 edition of Hometown Holidays with high hopes that with the right accommodations, the event could still offer plenty of holiday cheer for the whole family, complete with many familiar activities.
Just how different Hometown Holidays would look this year wasn’t clear until Gov. Tim Walz significantly tightened restrictions on in-person gatherings last week in an effort to combat a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases.
Prior to Walz’s order, the Dec. 3 event was scheduled to include a classic holiday movie on the outdoor “big screen.” Cookies and cocoa were slated to be back as well at the outdoor event, along with various activities and crafts for children and appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Live music from local artists was slated to be on the program, along with sledding if weather permitted. While the program was ambitious, department staff felt confident the plan could work, thanks to the community’s commitment to following COVID-19 safety procedures.
But just two weeks before the event was slated to take place, the governor’s executive orders quashed the planned in-person event. Yet without skipping a beat, department staff embraced plans to continue with one of the most prominent activities.
“We had to think on our toes, but I’m glad this is what we were able to come up with,” Phenow said.