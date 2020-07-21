A bit of moving and expanding could resolve the issue of limited space for two Faribault Public School buildings.
The district has a tentative plan to expand Roosevelt Elementary School to include four more early childhood classrooms, which would allow the Faribault Area Learning Center to move to the McKinley Early Childhood Center. The district would then close the unoccupied ALC building.
On a 5-1 vote, the Faribault School Board approved having ISG Architects design a plan for the expansion and explore the project cost. Board member Carolyn Treadway, hesitant to vote on an architect before knowing the full scope of the project, voted nay. Board member Jason Engbrecht abstained from voting as his wife works at McKinley.
If the project is approved, all McKinley programs would move to Roosevelt with the exception of the two classrooms at Jefferson Elementary. If need be, Lincoln Elementary may also house classrooms in the future.
Early Learning Coordinator Olivia Sage said space has been an issue at her building for a long time, not only for students but for staff as well. Shifting classrooms to Roosevelt Elementary could allow for expanded programming and allow staff to focus on ensuring students achieve reading proficiency by grade three. Faribault Public Schools recently received a literacy grant for $1.3 million across four years, which will include preschool students as a trial this year.
Sage said while she doesn’t have exact numbers to prove the success of early childhood rooms at Roosevelt and Jefferson, she’s spoken with families who praised the setup at the elementary schools and support the expansion. At McKinley Early Childhood Center, she said some parents often send their children to a charter or private school after preschool. Having preschool students at the elementary school they would attend later could keep children in the district and provide a more seamless transition for students as well as staff.
The expansion and transition is an item the School Board can approve or disapprove without going to the voters, as it would qualify as a lease levy. Homeowners with a property valued at $175,000 would pay $12 more in annual taxes, based on a preliminary estimate.
“… If there’s a good reason for the project to be built and it’s accepted by the board and the Minnesota Department of Education, we can go ahead and build this addition,” Superintendent Todd Sesker said. “We can’t go over a certain dollar amount. There are specific limits that explain what we can build and how much we can pay.”
If ISG Architects determine the cost of the project would exceed the lease levy parameters, Sesker said the district would likely scrap the project unless the School Board decides to pay for it out of the general fund.
Sesker explained that unlike traditional bond issues, if the bond doesn’t pass, the district won’t need to pay the architect anything. But if the district is confident enough to explore possibilities for the project at this point, it needs to commit to an architect soon.
The project, if approved, would likely begin in 2022.