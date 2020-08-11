More than eight months after it first closed its doors and six months after employees were formally laid off, the future of Faribault’s once-bustling Genova Products plant remains unclear.
Genova was purchased three months ago by Plastic Services and Products, a Salt Lake City-based manufacturer which is one of the largest producers of ABS pipe (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) in North America.
Before it closed, Genova had around 570 employees in its six plants across the U.S. In addition to Faribault’s plant and its headquarters in Davison, Michigan, Genova plants were also located in Rensselaer, Indiana; Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Paducah, Kentucky, and Sparks, Nevada.
PSP quickly announced that it would re-open Genova’s sizable former plant in Kentucky and immediately hire 80 employees. Initially opened in 2014, the 100,000-square-foot plant had previously been owned jointly by the city of Paducah and McCracken County. When it shut its doors, Genova owed Paducah and McCracken County some $650,000, which PSP agreed to pay off. Last month, the building was purchased for $3.6 million by the firm KSR Legacy Investment Corp., also out of Salt Lake.
In an article from Paducah’s local newspaper, the Sun, PSP President Andrew Reese expressed excitement, saying that the city’s business friendly environment and strong workforce made the city an ideal fit as PSP looks to expand its reach in the Midwest.
In June, the Rensselaer Republican reported that Genova was reopening its plant in that city as well. Currently, Genova is accepting applications for openings in both Paducah and Rensselaer on its website, but not in the other cities that formerly held Genova plants.
Faribault’s former Genova Plant, located next to Jennie-O-Turkey Store at 500 12th Street NW, was part of the sale and is currently held by KSR. A small number of employees were quietly hired, but nowhere near the roughly 50 employees who used to work there.
PSP officials declined to comment for this story, and both Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson and Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen both say they haven’t heard from the company.
Two former Genova employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they reached out to the company about employment. Both said they were told they wouldn’t be given credit for their seniority and claim they would have been paid significantly less than before.
At least one of those employees said, however, that they don’t hold PSP at all at fault. Instead, they expressed frustration with the way the company had been run by Genova over the last several years.
“It used to be one of the best places to work, and then it was the worst,” one said. “By the end, people were just cringing (if you said you worked there).”
With the advent of COVID-19, it’s not quite clear how demand for the vinyl products offered by Genova and PSP could be affected. For now, Faribault City Councilor Jonathan Wood, who owns his own construction business, said that the housing market remains strong. However, Wood was quick to add that the market’s future outlook is far from certain. In addition, he said he’s seen a dramatic drop off in the number of customers interested in home remodeling or renovation.
Genova halted production well before COVID in mid-November, citing a raw materials shortage. At the time, the company said that it expected employees would be able to return to work by the first week of December.
Days before employees expected to return to work, the company announced that furloughs would continue “indefinitely,” and a sign was posted outside the company’s Faribault facility stating “Plant is closed until further notice.” It wasn’t until January that the company offered more information. In a Jan. 21 letter to employees, the company announced the facility would close permanently and layoffs would be complete by Feb. 10.
As Genova’s sale to PSP was asset-only, the Utah-based firm doesn't have a contractual obligations to the company’s former employees. Many have found jobs at other area factories, the former employees said.
Genova was roundly criticized by former employees for failing to provide adequate notification before closing the plant, with some employees filing a lawsuit alleging the company’s actions ran afoul of the federal WARN Act. Passed in 1988, the WARN Act mandates that most businesses employing at least 100 people give at least 60 days notice before announcing mass layoffs or plant closings. However, the company claimed to be exempt under the law’s “Faltering Company” exemption.
Under the exception, a company facing an imminent plant closing has the right to withhold notice from employees while it seeks new capital or business to stay afloat, in order to avoid scaring off potential investors.
Genova’s former Director of Operations Joseph Pusetari said that Genova’s bank abruptly cut off its financing, leaving it unable to afford raw materials. According to a copy of the letter released by WPSD, a Paducah-area TV station, Genova’s funding was cut off after its bank notified the company that it was in default of its loan covenant. Pusateri said that the company made efforts to secure other financing, but was consistently thwarted. He pointedly blamed the company’s employees for publicizing the situation, saying it scared off customers and suppliers.
“We believed we secured the funding on many occasions, only to have the deal sour for one reason or another at the last minute,” he said. “Some of our efforts were hurt by our internal challenges being so well publicized in the news and social media.”
With more than 50 years of experience, Genova Products had been one of the largest and most established companies in the industry. Starting with vinyl plumbing, the company expanded to manufacturing vinyl gutters, fencing, railing and deck flooring.