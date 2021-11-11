It was a bitter, near freezing morning, as the wind blasted the faces of attendees at the Faribault area Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, but speaker Kirk Mansfield reminded everyone there that those inconveniences didn't hold a candle to the anguish that many veterans experience on a regular basis.
"The fact the weather has been inclement is no factor for us, considering what they've had to endure and what their families continue to endure in their mourning," Mansfield said.
He was one of the speakers at the ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial Thursday, and, while he's also a former commander of the Faribault American Legion, he spoke about his involvement with the local Operation: 23 to Zero chapter. The organization strives to support veterans and prevent suicide.
Empty pairs of boots circled the center of the veterans memorial Thursday, and Mansfield explained their meaning.
"Before you on the central plaza lay 23 sets of boots, representing the 22 veterans and one active duty servicemember who are suiciding each and every day," he said. "Since noon yesterday, a small contingency of wonderful patriots has been on the grounds here at the memorial, and at 12:30 p.m. yesterday, we began taking boots from the top half of the plaza and bringing them to the central plaza. At the bottom of every single hour, for the past 23 hours, we've laid one set of boots, offered up a prayer and a final salute to remember and honor our fallen who have died by their own hands."
He finished with a message of encouragement.
"There is nothing we can do to bring them back, but our hope is we may reach other individuals in a place of darkness and struggling," he said. "There are many resources available to help. What I ask for you is to take note of these numbers, educate yourselves, and by all means, please look around in your family unit and recognize the signs of struggle and offer immediate assistance."
The ceremony, while short, featured several other tributes to veterans. Rev. Lisa Carlson, of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Faribault, provided the benediction.
"Spirit of freedom, I sleep undisturbed," she said. "My family is safe, because citizens of this country served us faithfully. Bless them. Bless our souls, oh spirit. We are, they are in your protection and care and in our hearts forever. Shalom, salaam, amen. "
Jim Glynn, also the “Last Man” of the Post 43, was the honored veteran for Veterans Day 2021. The Last Man group stems from a tradition that began on May 8, 1948 honoring all those who served, meeting yearly and making a toast to all who had fallen.
Glynn enlisted in the Navy at 17, after finally convincing his father to sign off on it. He shipped out to the Great Lakes training center for three months of training on his 18th birthday. He was discharged in August 1946.
Also at the ceremony, veterans raised and lowered United States and military flags, a trumpeter played Taps, a students laid an honorary wreath, and the honor guard fired honorary rifle shots.
Several dozen people were in attendance, young and old, including the fifth-to-eighth-grade students of Faribault Lutheran School. The students braved a cold walk from their school to the veterans memorial and listened patiently throughout the ceremony.
"We thought it was important for them to realize how much the veterans have done for them. We normally write letters and things to vets, and this year, we chose to come down here," teacher Joyce Kromminga said. "We'll go back now and do some talking, because I know they'll have questions about some of the ceremonial parts."
The ceremony was followed by a lunch at the American Legion.