Four years after his sudden passing, one of the late Clyde Heggedahl’s biggest dreams for the business and beloved city of Nerstrand could finally be coming to pass.
After three years of work and negotiation, Mary Heggedahl said that work is finally ready to begin on a “Boot and Lu’s,” a small restaurant serving ice cream, coffee, and of course sandwiches and other lunch entrees made from the Nerstrand Meat Market’s famous meats.
Heggedahl originally intended to name the new restaurant “Gathering.” Instead, she decided to go for a name that was both catchier and pays homage to her late husband, incorporating his long-held nickname -—and hers.
Now that she’s in her mid-70s, Heggedahl could easily kick back her feet and enjoy a quiet retirement after many years running the Meat Market with her husband. However, her passion for Nerstrand is driving her to bring the small restaurant to fruition.
While Boot and Lu’s won’t be especially large, it’s likely to play an important role in the community.
Once it opens, which could happen as soon as March, Nerstrand will have a business where area residents can sit down and chat over a cup of coffee for the first time in many years.
The cafe will be located in the old Nerstrand Fire Hall, which the city’s volunteer fire department left behind last year for a larger building. Located at 2 Cherry St., the new Fire Hall was built thanks to the approval of a 2018 referendum that significantly hiked property taxes.
Even after the referendum was approved, the Fire Hall proved to be a contentious topic. It took a 3-2 vote from the City Council, with Mayor Jarod Alvarez casting the tie breaking vote, in order to approve bids for the project the next spring.
With the Fire Department leaving behind its old building, Heggedahl moved to purchase the building, which is sandwiched between the Meat Market, which Heggedahl and her husband owned and operated together for decades, and Nerstrand’s historic city hall.
Heggedahl said that she and her late husband were staunch supporters of the Fire Department, and that Nerstrand’s firefighters have always supported them as well. As soon as Boot and Lu’s opens, she hopes to hold a special event for the department.
The small building was sold by the city to Heggedahl in February, for $25,000 following council debate. An interior design permit was granted without too much trouble, but concerns were raised over the location of a proposed handicapped parking spot outside.
Heggedahl’s architect, David Chant with Faribault’s D.J. Medin Architects, proposed adding the new handicapped parking stall to the backside of the building, in close to a new handicapped accessible entrance. Because the spot doesn’t fall completely within the lot Heggedahl purchased from the city, a lease agreement would needed for the Meat Market to use the stall. However, because of its location the proposed parking stall could be used by City Hall as well — something Chant argued could be a “win-win.”
“The parking stall would be both on Mary’s property and city property,” he said. “Mary is offering to pay for all of the improvements, carry insurance for any liability, it’s kind of a win for the city.”
Briefly approved by the council, the lease agreement was rescinded shortly thereafter. However, the issue is expected to be revisited by the incoming council, which will be free to do as it wishes.
To the project’s critics, the handicapped parking stall would be better located along Cherry Street or another main thoroughfare in order to avoid utilizing city property and to give it a more central location for access to downtown businesses.
Chant said he doesn’t disagree that Cherry Street would be a good place for a handicapped parking spot, but argues that the spot needs to be in the back to make room for a handicapped accessible ramp that could be used to access both Boot and Lu’s and the Meat Market.
By contrast, Heggedahl and Chant maintain that locating the parking spot in the front would force the construction of a ramp that would take up so much space, there would hardly be room for any customer seating in Boot and Lu’s.
Jan. 5 will see a changing of the guard at City Hall, with two new councilors as well as a new Mayor set to take office, and Heggedahl is optimistic that with their support the project is likely to move ahead.
Mayor-elect Nikki Portillo expressed frustration regarding the tone of the debate in recent weeks. Portillo pledged to work to “lower the temperature” and blamed much of the “messiness” around what she described as the city’s failure to follow proper procedure.
Portillo promised to review the city’s permit system to make sure it provides for ample communication and transparency. In addition, she said that she would make sure city staff go through training with the League of Minnesota Cities over proper procedure.
“We’re going to review the process, clean things up and move forward,” she said.
Despite the controversy, many residents are eager to see Boot and Lu’s become a reality. Skip Voge is particularly excited to see the new restaurant open and as for the parking spot, said it would be just about ideal for her husband Tom, who is handicapped.
“It was Clyde’s dream to have an ice cream store in Nerstrand,” Voge said. “The family has been a fixture in this town for 150 years and for the most part the community appreciates everything they do.”