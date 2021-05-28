With thousands of pollinator species in Minnesota, including over 400 species of native bees, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources states though pollinators are an integral part of functioning environments, they are facing challenges on many fronts.
In hopes to educate the public on the plummeting pollinator population, local members of GROWS (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) partnered with the city of Faribault to encourage residents to plant pollinator gardens or add to existing ones.
During the month of May, GROWS had a large pollinator photo display featuring area gardeners in the Buckham Corridor for residents to get information and resources to help learn about the value of pollinators and what they need to survive. This display will also extend into the middle of June. Liz Harman, chair of GROWS Pollinator Committee, extends gratitude to Brad Phenow and Paul Peanansky from the city of Faribault for their assistance with the exhibit.
Harman has a yard and garden with pollinator friendly plants and flowers. Over the last two years, she has ramped up planting of pollinator friendly plants and flowers for the pollinators.
Though she's been gardening for years, Harman says it's important to get away from the philosophy that gardens have to look beautiful and nicely groomed, because that is not always best for the ecosystem. Harman has found that many pollinators and other types of wildlife in the ecosystem rely on building nests under leaves or in the stems of dead plants, and foraging for insects in trunks of trees.
She follows a new motto of leaving the leaves and stems out in the fall, as wild bees are known to lay eggs in the stems. By taking leaves to the compost, Harman says people could also be throwing away potential butterflies or bees.
The DNR states honey bees, a managed species not native to North America, have experienced declines since 2006 due to multiple, interacting stressors like habitat loss, loss of floral resources, climate change, diseases and parasites. Many of these challenges, the DNR finds, also affect Minnesota’s native insect pollinators.
The University of Minnesota Extension says that pollinators help plants that bring humans food and other resources. By carrying pollen from one plant to another, the U of M Extensions says pollinators fertilize plants and allow them to make fruit or seeds. Pollinator health is critical to the food system and the diversity of life across the world, according to the U of M Extension.
Though bees are one of the most well-known pollinators, Harman says there are a variety of other pollinators like ants, flies, beetles, birds and spiders.
GROWS President Pauline Schreiber and Harman encourage those interested in starting pollinator gardens to start small, and even consider putting the plants in small containers if garden space is not available.
"We all have to learn more about how to help the earth and take care of our own gardens," said Harman.