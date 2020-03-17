Following an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz's office to temporarily close bars, restaurants and other venues that serve dine-in guests, the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour's Community Cafe has made some changes to accommodate diner needs during the next coming weeks.
The Community Cafe, which has a free community meal each week at the Cathedral, is offering take-out meals diners can pickup through a drive-though service. Freshly prepared meals are served each Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour’s Guild House, 515 Second Ave. NW. The meals are available for anyone who is in need of a break from cooking or in need of meal to eat. Similar to March 17's setup, March 24 will look the same with the drive through pickup of meals.
While some diners may experience food insecurity, the primary mission of Community Cafe is to strengthen community connections. The organization’s motto is, “Building community one meal at a time,” wanting to share an evening of good food with friends and neighbors and meeting new people.
Similar to the governor's initiative, Community Cafe Kitchen Manager Cindy Lawson said their decision to offer take-out meals has been adjusted to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease COVID-19 (coronavirus) and to practice social distancing.
"We have quite a few regular diners who come, younger families and elderly people," Lawson said. "We didn't want to have them miss their meal."
At Tuesday's meal, the Community Cafe noticed a decrease in the number of meals served. Normally they receive about 100 dine-ins, with another 30 to 40 added take outs. Tuesday's meals added up to about 110 meals. Lawson noticed it was more common for people to grab four or five meals, suggesting that more families were in need.
In noticing the slower than normal wave of guests, volunteers began brainstorming different locations they could bring meals to use their local connections. One volunteer called an EMS worker who passed on the message to local police officers and firefighters, while another volunteer suggested contacting a group of people who typically attend the Tuesday meals.
The switch from a dine-in meal to a take-out meal came after several discussions with the Community Cafe Board. Lawson said the board began planning for a change such as this earlier in the week, as the governor began recommending events be cancelled or postponed. The board began bouncing the idea off one another, brainstorming how it might work and addressing initial kinks. It was officially confirmed at a board meeting Tuesday morning, Lawson said.
Community aspect
While their decision will prevent many people from gathering and enjoying each other's company, Lawson said it was their best option, which allowed them to provide meals, especially to those in need.
Volunteer Megan Klapperich-Stahl estimated half of the people who come to the Community Cafe do so because they need a meal to eat and the other 50% come to participate in conversation, more for the "community aspect" of the meals, like Eugene Turek, who also admits he enjoys the break from cooking.
"I love chatting with people and building relationships with them," Klapperich-Stahl said.
Mary Sanborn, who has volunteered years of her time at the Community Cafe, added she enjoys seeing the interaction between people who normally wouldn't have the opportunity to join in conversation with each other.
For a typical Tuesday evening meal, Lawson said volunteers are divided into four teams, with volunteers from members of other area churches. Each team would be responsible for one week of preparing, serving and cleaning up after the meal. There are also several volunteers needed in the dining area to wait on diners. Due to the circumstances, Lawson said the board has temporarily "thrown away" the team idea, leaving it open to anyone willing to help that particular Tuesday.
"A lot of our volunteers are elderly people," Lawson said. "So unfortunately they aren't able to come."
Lawson said they always have take-out containers on-hand, since they've already been offering that to guests. As for the groceries, Lawson said she does some of the shopping at local stores, while also receiving deliveries from the Rochester Food Bank and Sysco, as well as generous donations of some of the food items from St. Vincent De Paul Church and Fareway Foods.
The Community Cafe's policy states when schools are closed due to weather the cafe is also closed. In this unique situation, Lawson hoped everyone received the message that they are still open, even though schools are closed, especially to diners who don't have access to computers.
Lawson hopes to place an order with the Rochester Food Bank for large boxes of food for families, since she believes many people will be playing catch-up and will be in need. The food bank delivers twice a month, and although the boxes won't be available for next Tuesday, Lawson anticipates they will be by March 31, pending the successful placement of the order.