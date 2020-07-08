As uncertainty looms over the learning format for the 2020-21 school year, a state public-private partnership is aiming to eliminate any gaps in student internet access.
The program, Partnership for a ConnectedMN, seeks to supply students with technology and internet access before the start of the coming school year. In addition, the partnership is intended to create solutions to the lack of reliable, affordable broadband access in communities across the state.
A press release issued by the governor’s office last week announced that business and philanthropic leaders have raised $1.65 million for the cause as of Wednesday.
Partnership for a ConnectedMN is led in the private sector by Best Buy, Comcast, Blandin Foundation, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Minnesota Business Partnership, and 12 other nonprofit organizations and private businesses.
The students the state is placing a priority on serving through the program include those considered most in need, including indigenous youth and students of color, students from low-income families and those living in rural Minnesota.
Any technology could prove beneficial for students, depending on the learning format students face this fall. The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education recommend last month districts prepare for either a completely distanced format, hybrid option of distance and in-person instruction or an exclusively in-person learning. A final recommendation is expected later this month.
According to the Department of Education, at least 25,000 Minnesota students lack the technology and high-speed internet access considered essential for academic learning, out-of-school activities and services such as telehealth. Of those, a disproportionate number are classified as low-income, students of color or indigenous youth.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann called the partnership “an excellent step forward,” and spoke of the district's work to expand broadband access to students once the distance learning process began in March. The 65 Northfield students who didn’t have internet access prior to distance learning qualified for free service through Charter Communications thanks to a community partnership. Also, Northfield Healthy Community Initiative paid internet installation costs for 15 families through an initiative undertaken with NorthfieldWiFi.
The district purchased 50 hot spots, covering the remaining families. Hillmann said he anticipates students will still receive needed broadband access this fall even if the district doesn't receive Partnership for a ConnectedMN funding.
Still, Northfield Public Schools is evaluating the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act parameters to possibly secure additional hot spots, because that option is seen as the easiest way to provide student internet access.
“I’m thrilled with this development, and it’s a starting point,” Hillmann said.
Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the district plans to apply for grant funding, adding the initiative will help in providing hot spots for students who wouldn’t otherwise have internet access.
All students within the Owatonna schooldistrict without internet access who were seeking coverage were provided online service last spring.
Elstad said the district is still preparing for the three possible learning formats for this fall.
“We will not be making that decision,” he said of what the format will be. “COVID-19 will be making that decision for us.”
'It’s something we’ve wanted for a long time'
Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker said the district will likely apply for funding when the application process begins later this month. Faribault provided internet service to approximately 130 students and families last spring as distance learning began.
“That’s not sustainable long term,” Sesker said of the approach. “We have to make sure all that infrastructure is available.”
“It’s something that we’ve wanted for a long time, and hopefully with the help of private industry and government, we’ll be able to give everyone equal access to the internet,” he added.
Any Partnership for a ConnectedMN funding Faribault receives could help bridge technological gaps after the district agreed last month to ensure one-to-one iPads to K-5 students.
At Tri-City United, new Superintendent Lonnie Seifert agreed that the partnership “will help, or it can help us in the fact that it makes the education we’re providing equitable for all of the students.”
To Seifert, in some cases boosting internet speed is also essential to combat slowdowns when multiple users are online.
Last spring, TCU expanded internet access to those without regular access through a hot spot grant. TCU IT/Facilities Director Carl Menk directly worked with families, internet companies and businesses to set up as many means for internet access as possible. The school had external WiFi access starting in April, and the district was developing a partnership with Palmer Bus to set up two vans as mobile WiFi access. Students without internet access were delivered texts and packets.
'We need to work together'
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have prioritized the governor’s Emergency Education Relief dollars, with approximately $14 million earmarked for districts to prioritize devices and connectivity. The Minnesota Department of Education has prioritized distribution of those dollars and the discretionary Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to districts with the highest numbers of youth receiving special education, students of color, homeless, English language learners and those who qualify for free- or reduced-price lunch.
In the release, Walz said he is “grateful to see Minnesota companies step up and help meet the needs of students. We need to work together — as individuals, state agencies, private companies and schools — to face the opportunity gap and make sure that Minnesota is the best state for each and every child to grow up and receive the best education possible.”