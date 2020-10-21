A recent grant accepted by the county will help fund and provide a school resource officer to smaller school districts within the county.
On Monday the Medford School Board unanimously voted to accept the conditions of the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, which would place an officer in its district starting in the 2021-22 school year. The county approved its end of the grant last week.
Sheriff Lon Thiele attended the school board meeting to explain some of the grant’s details. The three year sunset federal grant will provide $125,000 toward funding a resource officer. This officer could also serve as a deputy when not on duty at the school, which Thiele says is a win-win for the county.
The position has yet to be assigned. More details about where the district wants to position the officer within its schools will be worked out and a person will be selected for the position.
“I’m very wide open to this, because it’s for the betterment of the school,” Thiele said.
As a condition of accepting the grant the Medford Public School District would provide $14,500 per year for the position and the county would pay about $25,000 per year. Over the course of the grant’s lifetime that would be a total of about $117,000.
“We were very lucky we got this grant,” Thiele said.
Thiele says he also reached out to Ellendale Public School District, but the district decided not to participate in the program at this time due to COVID-19 finances.
“Anybody that’s coming into this school representing my office will have all the training necessary, mandated by the state including all the mental health and implicit bias training, they’re going to have everything that regular deputies will have other than, you know, high speed pursuit they won’t need to worry about that,” Thiele said.
A school resource officer could help remind students of COVID-19 policies, such as handwashing and wearing masks Thiele points out. The officer could also help out with the district’s D.A.R.E. program, Superintendent Mark Ristau added.
“It will help, not only solidify some networking with our smaller agencies, smaller school districts but ... this will help us make some extra connections with the children and not only keep safe, but let us get with them and talk about stuff,” Thiele said.
Having a school resource officer can provide an opportunity for students to build relationships with law enforcement and can provide a trusted adult to students to discuss incidents that happen outside of school.
However, in light of recent events, opponents to increasing police presence within schools have become more vocal. In August, Minnesota students marched in St. Paul demanding school districts terminate their contracts with local police. Opponents argue that for many students of color, police presence in schools can be disruptive to their learning and sense of safety.
This point was brought up very briefly at last month’s board meeting.
Thiele says some metro schools are moving away from having a resource officer position in their schools because of negative experiences. But Thiele believes this position will not be an issue locally.
At the end of the three year contract, a determination will be made as to whether or not to continue the position. At that point the position would not be the district’s responsibility unless it decided to enter another agreement.