A St. Paul man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly led Faribault police on a car chase in 2020, ending with his vehicle flipping into a ditch.
Walter Jones, 51, was charged by summons on Dec. 23 in Rice County District Court with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Nov. 2, 2020, in Faribault.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force observed Jones driving in Faribault when he knew Jones had a suspended license out of Illinois and ID Only in Minnesota. The agent requested a marked Faribault patrol officer conduct a traffic stop, and a unit reportedly responded and attempted a stop at Second Avenue NW. According to the report, Jones continued to accelerate through the city, almost collided with another vehicle on 14th Street and evaded law enforcement until they lost sight of his vehicle.
Near Cagger Trail, a witness reportedly stated they saw a vehicle flip into a field across the road. Law enforcement allegedly located Jones' vehicle on its side in the ditch and Jones was no longer present. A short time later, another witness informed law enforcement they saw a man walking through a field to the north, according to the report.
Officer allegedly located Jones near Cabot Avenue and noted he was wet, dirty and bleeding from his hand. Jones was reportedly disoriented, winded and having difficulty answering basic questions. At one point, Jones asked an officer if he was the one who was chasing him, according to the complaint.
Jones was arrested and transported to the Rice County Jail. In a Mirandized statement, Jones said he "got scared" and his "psychosis kicked in," according to court documents.
According to court records, Jones was previously convicted in 2018 of felony fifth-degree drug sale and in 2017 of felony threats of violence, both in Rice County.
Jones' next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.