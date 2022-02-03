April 2, 1872 was a notable day for the city of Faribault and is a call for celebration this year.
While the city was platted in 1855, it was not incorporated until 1872. In honor of the 150th anniversary of the Faribault town charter, Faribault Heritage Days is partnering with Faribault Community Television to produce a series of video vignettes “celebrating 150 years of civic engagement.”
In hopes to celebrate the staff, volunteers and elected officials who have served the community, organizers are looking to document and share some of their memories.
Interviews began in January, and will continue taking place on Sundays in February and March at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Special arrangements can be made for a different day if needed.
Those who have served at any time, either past or present, as a staff member, appointed official, elected official or volunteer for the city are urged to set up an appointment and share their story.
Sam Temple, of The 1855 History Team, is involved in conducting the interviews. He said the project started developing last fall. One notable conversation was with members of the Faribault Charter Commission, who were very well aware of the 150th anniversary of the town charter. Temple said they were reminiscing on different experiences they had and wanted to make sure people really understood what was being celebrated.
“At its core, it’s the public servants and professionals who made the city what it is over the years,” Temple said.
Pat Rice, one of seven members on the Charter Commission, said the idea came about at the annual meeting. Members felt something should be done to recognize the milestone anniversary, and Temple’s name came up in the conversation.
Members hope this project will help make people feel proud of Faribault, and maybe even learn how to get involved in being part of the government.
A new logo was created by Brad Phenow in honor of the celebration. It will likely serve as the button logo for Heritage Days.
“We want to get the story of Faribault as far back as we can,” Rice said.
A committee was formed in honor of the celebration. In addition to Rice and Phenow, members are Kymn Anderson, Dan Burns, Travis McColley and Paul Peanasky.
The Faribault City Council voted in August to spend up to $44,000 more than normal for the June 2022 Heritage Days. Event organizer McColley said the sesquicentennial is expected to include extra events and an expanded parade and fireworks display.
Documenting the last 150 years
Temple, who has been involved in local documentaries and history, said taking on this project was a natural fit. Videos will serve the duo roles of preserving oral histories and promoting Heritage Days. Temple said he anticipates there also will be an exhibit or presentation sharing some of the collected stories.
Temple encourages everyone who is eligible to set up an interview, regardless of whether or not they think they have a story worth sharing, Their neighbors and future generations will be grateful to have their stories documented, he said.
“Your day job might not seem that interesting to you, but to us on the outside, it sure is,” he said. “We want to get those experiences, whether you were involved in the 70s, 80s, early 2000s or today. We hope to promote more civic engagement for the next 150 years in Faribault.”
Temple said the main talking points of the interviews are how people initially got involved, what were their experiences and expectations prior to their official involvement, and how their perception changed through their experience. Other points include projects and accomplishments and projects during their tenure.
Temple said he has learned from the stories shared already.
“We can’t take growth in our community for granted,” he said. “It takes work, people willing to disagree, willing to be stubborn where they need to be stubborn, compromise where they can compromise and find the shared values where our community needs to. Change is continuous. Sometimes you have to be willing to make uncomfortable decisions in order to make a healthy community. Part of that is relying on those local leaders, elected officials, volunteers mixed with academic experts who are hired to be the experts on how to make a healthy, thriving community.”
Temple said there should also be a balance of trust in local leaders and meeting both the expertise of city staff with the need and concern of the local community. He said it’s inspiring seeing how much the community has grown in the lifetimes of some individuals.
“I’m 20 years old, and it’s hopeful to look ahead to when we are celebrating the 200th anniversary, and see what growth there will be,” he said. “Seeing how much change and growth can happen gives me hope for my lifetime. I think a vital piece of this project too, is inspiring local engagement for the next 150 years.”
He encourages people to sign up as soon as they can, before a rush of March appointments takes flight.
“We want to tell, share and document those stories, he said.