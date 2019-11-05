When it came to increasing the operating levy for Faribault Public Schools, voters gave the district partial approval.
The first question on the ballot, which asked voters to approve an increase in revenue to fund a seven-period day at Faribault High School, passed by a mere 90 votes — 2,357 (51%) to 2,267 (49%).
The second question, which asked for increased funding to pay for additional academic support and more transportation options, failed by 249 votes.
"We actually were hoping we would get two passed, but we're elated that we can implement the seven-period day next fall," said Superintendent Todd Sesker. "We're very happy."
In delivering the results, Sesker thanked the community for its support in passing question one as well as the City Council and Mayor Keving Voracek, The Faribault Area chamber of Commrce and its director, Nort Johnson, state Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault), state Rep. Brian Daniels (R-Faribault) and "many other leaders throughout the community."
"We were the only Big 9 Conference school on the six-period day, this puts (us) on an even playing field," said Sesker.