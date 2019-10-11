Two of Faribault's most iconic residents have a new home. The sculptures, which stood for decades in front of Faribault’s Lockerby Sheet Metal and Roofing have now found their way to the Rice County Historical Society.
The original Lockerby tin statue was built by Butch Lockerby in 1972 after his father moved the family business out of its downtown location. Founded in 1906, Lockerby Sheet Metal and Roofing had until then been downtown for nearly its entire existence.
Butch Lockerby decided that the company, which has had several locations in town,. needed to do something to make sure that customers knew where they could find the sheet metal and roofing business, and perhaps add a little bit of quirky charm to the site. That’s so he decided to build a human-sized tin man and strap it onto the Lockerby building.
It was only after several years that Butch Lockerby realized that the tin man had become a Faribault icon. Before long, Faribault High School students had begun a tradition of stealing the Lockerby tin man over homecoming weekend and placing him somewhere on the school grounds.
In the late 1980s, Lockerby moved to its final location south of the viaduct and west of the Straight River. The Lockerbys brought the tin man along with them, but quickly realized that at the new location he was too small to be visible.
In response, Butch Lockerby made the tin man bigger and bigger until he reached his current size. After a few years, Lockerby decided that the tin man looked a bit lonely, so he added a tin woman to go with him, then a dog and finally a child. A tin knight was also added to the entryway, to greet customers as they were entering the shop.
Over the years, the Lockerby statues became an increasingly prominent symbol of Faribault, even a tourist attraction. Lockerby said that his family was filled with pride as they saw the tin statues appear in tourist guides as a symbol of Faribault.
“People would come down and take pictures next to the tin statues, and kids would come down and talk to them,” he recalled fondly. “It became almost an everyday occurrence.”
As the business looked to close, Lockerby contacted the Historical Society and asked if it would like to take the statues. They enthusiastically agreed and were able to quickly move the small statues to a new home just outside the museum.
Already, the tin knight greets museum visitors just as it greeted customers at the Lockerby shop for so many years. And next spring, the small statues will be joined by the two large statues, thanks to the efforts of Faribault-based contractors Healy Construction and Kline Welding.
“In a little bit they’ll be standing up at the Historical Society and the kids can come and talk to them again,” Butch Lockerby said wistfully.