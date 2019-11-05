On his first day on the job, Joel Young, the Faribault Middle School new assistant principal, received around 30 welcoming emails from students.
Young, who started his new job less than two weeks ago, was encouraged to see students describe their school as a fun place where they like their teachers and classmates. So far, Young has also found students and staff helpful as he becomes acclimated to a new building.
“It’s been great,” said Young. “It’s been a fantastic transition. Everyone has been welcoming and supportive.”
Young has served middle school students in one capacity or another throughout his entire career in public schools. Before he started working as a middle school administrator, Young taught social studies to middle school students in Spring Lake Park and the Anoka-Hennepin district. Thirteen years ago, he took his first position as a middle school assistant principal in Spring Lake Park. He served as a middle school assistant principal in the Shakopee school district for just over five years before transitioning to Faribault Middle School.
Although he fulfilled his student teaching requirement at a high school, Young said he’s always been drawn to teaching and serving middle school students. He credits his dad, Richard, a middle school math teacher, for influencing his career path. Before his dad retired after 35 years of teaching math at Spring Lake Park, Young taught social studies in the same building. The students referred to them as “Old Mr. Young” and Young Mr. Young.”
“I saw him as a parent, but also how he conducted himself professionally, which was a unique opportunity most people don’t get,” said Young. “It was a wonderful experience that solidified what I want to do in my career.”
Young accepted a position as dean of students for Spring Lake Park before becoming the school’s assistant principal, but, as he said, “not for a lack of love of teaching.”
“I felt I wanted to make an impact on kids in a different way and have an influence over more kids than the ones I’m teaching every day,” said Young. “… I do miss the classroom, but with these administration roles I’ve learned a lot professionally and grown a lot.”
Adam Woods, dean of students for Faribault Middle School since August, believes Young’s history in middle schools works to benefit of FMS.
“I think he brings an unbelievable amount of experience in the exact situations we need those experiences in,” said Woods.
As assistant principal, Young appreciates having the ability to work with students, adults and support staff.
“It’s a mix that keeps me motivated,” he said.
While Principal Mike Meihak creates the vision and sets the direction of the school, Young explained that his role is to carry out the vision. He makes a master schedule, manages student discipline and directs students to support resources among other daily tasks.
Young commutes an hour and 10 minutes to Faribault Middle School each day, from New Hope. Having never visited Faribault before applying for the job of assistant principal, he didn’t expect the community to have such a diverse population. He was pleasantly surprised, believing that diversity creates a richer educational experience for everyone - adults included.
“I really want to be able to say I’m leaving a positive mark on the school culture,” said Young. “I want to continue to build on the goals of respecting others, respecting diverse backgrounds.”