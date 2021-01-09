A felony charge has been leveled against a Northfield man who allegedly strangled someone he knew Monday.
Gustavo Montalvo, 29, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, gross misdemeanor disrupting a 911 call and fifth-degree gross misdemeanor methamphetamine possession.
Court documents state Montalvo was charged after a Northfield Police sergeant was dispatched to a Northfield apartment to investigate a report of a domestic assault at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The alleged victim reportedly “appeared to be upset, crying, and she had significant dark bruising on both of her arms,” court documents state. She reported Montalvo had repeatedly hit the female on the arms and head throughout the day because “he believed she had done something to the bank account to prevent him from getting his check from the government.”
The alleged victim said Montalvo had threatened to kill her and at one point strangled her using both of his hands, making it impossible for her to breathe.
Montalvo allegedly took the phone from the victim as she was speaking to a 911 dispatcher. The alleged victim said Montalvo had been using meth that day. A glass pipe found in Montalvo’s possession reportedly contained a white residue that field-tested positive for meth.
Montalvo was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in November 2016 in Rice County.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set conditional bail for Montalvo at $20,000 Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20.