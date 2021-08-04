On Tuesday, Ruth's House of Hope in Faribault had two reasons to celebrate: 17 years of service, and a time to gather together and have fun.
From 5 to 7 p.m., children and their mothers living in the shelter, and volunteers celebrated with bouncy houses, face painting, food, a firetruck and police officers who came to visit.
Sandy Varley, the organization's outreach and communications coordinator, organized the celebration, something both children and residents of Ruth's House enjoy.
Traditionally, Varley says Ruth's House hosts a Night to Unite event each year, with the exception of last year. She describes the event, sometimes known as National Night Out, as an opportunity to welcome their southwest Faribault neighbors to the house, say 'thank you' and get to know them. Members of the community, volunteers and those connected to Ruth's House are also invited to the event.
"We're thankful for the Faribault community, they've always been great supporters," said Varley. "Thank you to the community of Faribault for your generosity and support in the organization."
Ruth’s House of Hope was founded in 2003 with a mission to provide help and hope for women and children in crisis. Prior to stepping into her role as outreach and communications coordinator last fall, Varley was a volunteer at Ruth's House for five years, an organization she says is dear to her heart.
Currently, the nine-unit shelter is full. Varley says there is a great need for shelter for women and children in the community. Following the onset of COVID-19, Varley says, there has been an uptick in the need for shelter. That coordinates with the nationwide increase in domestic violence.
Han Fuchs-Aldrich became a board member of Ruth's House because she too, believes in Ruth's House's mission.
"Everyone deserves a second chance in life, and Ruth's House gives these women and children hope for a better future. Knowing that I can be a part of changing even just one person's life makes it all worth it to me," said Fuchs-Aldrich.
Speaking before Tuesday's event, Fuchs-Aldrich said she was looked forward to networking with residents and community members.
"During the pandemic, several shelters have closed across the state of Minnesota," said Fuchs-Aldrich. "It is because of the community's support that we are still able to serve these women and children, and do what we do. We have so many people to thank for that."
Recognizing that the home's residents have been in crisis, Varley wanted little more than for its youngest occupants to spend time outside and have fun just being kids.
"My goal is that the neighbor kids, staff and children just enjoy having a fun time on a beautiful Minnesota summer day," said Varley.