Hometown: Faribault
Job title: Roosevelt Elementary Secretary
Education history: Faribault High School graduate
Years with the district: Started as a school secretary in December 2017
What are some of your hobbies and interests? I enjoy spending time with my family. I enjoy biking, gardening and time at our cabin with family and friends.
What do you enjoy most about working with students and families in a school setting? I enjoy helping students start and end their day on a positive note. I also like making sure parents know that we care about their child(ren) and make their safety and well-being a priority.
In your position as office secretary, you're responsible for a variety of duties. Can you give us a general overview of the kinds of things you do in your role to keep the school running smoothly? A major part of my job is student attendance. This includes calling and following up with parents if a student is marked absent from the classroom. I also handle checking students in late or out early in a school day. As a secretary, we are the "information liaisons" between families, students, teachers, transportation, food service and administration.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? I enjoy being a member of the Roosevelt team. It takes every member of the team to make each day run smoothly.