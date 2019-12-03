Rice County property owners may be looking at larger tax increases than they expected due to increased land valuations across the board.
Amid a strong economy, Minnesotans have seen property values rise significantly over the last five years. Rice County saw property values increase in every category last year, although the increases differed significantly from statewide averages, according to County Assessor Paul Knutson.
All things being equal, you’re probably better off trying to sell a house in Northfield than Faribault. The average price for Faribault homes has consistently been about 3/4ths of the average price of Northfield homes.
Statewide, the increase in property values has been driven heavily by apartments. Apartments increased in value by 11.5% last year - and that was their smallest increase in the last three years. Recent increases in apartment valuations have been driven largely by the Twin Cities metro area. According to the state’s latest report, the seven county metro area accounted for more than 80% of apartment estimated market values.
Buoyed by a strong economy, residential homestead values also increased across Minnesota for the fifth straight year. While businesses are expanding in places like Faribault, a lack of affordable housing is making it harder for those businesses to find workers.
Rice County’s residential homestead values increased by 6.5%, just slightly below the statewide average of 7.1%. On the other hand, apartment values increased by just 1% - far below the statewide average and even the Greater Minnesota average of 8%.
Despite the modest increase in apartment values, Faribault and Northfield have focused heavily on multifamily housing developments as a means to address the housing shortage. Last month, two affordable housing projects in Rice County received state funding.
As part of $250 million in tax credits for affordable housing projects across the state, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency provided funding for a new apartment complex on the old Evergreen Knoll Supper Club site, located at 405 Western Avenue in Faribault, and an expansion of Spring Creek Townhomes, located at 497 Southbridge Drive in Northfield.
Fresh off a difficult harvest season, Rice County farmers also figure to be paying more in taxes this year with assessed values rising by 6%. Statewide, the picture was different, with property values decreasing for the fourth straight year.
While the value of Minnesota’s agricultural land has declined in value since assessment year 2015, those declines haven’t come anywhere close to wiping out the dramatic increase in valuation seen in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
Across Minnesota, agricultural land values increased by more than 20% in assessment years 2009 and 2013 and more than 10% in 2012 and 2014. By contrast, declines in the last five years have all been less than 5%
Current property tax evaluations are made based off of sales made between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018. Valuation notices are then mailed out in March and April, in advance of Local Board of Equalization meetings.
Due to the lag in data and other factors, it’s likely that many evaluations will be off to a certain degree. The state mandates that overall assessments be between 90-105% of market value. While changes can be made when they're not, property owners need to make their case to the county Board of Equalization. They normally hear appeals during a meeting each June.